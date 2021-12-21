We Tested Amazon's Most Popular E-readers to Find the Best Kindle for Every Traveler — Here Are Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Kindle Paperwhite

Who it's best for: Most people — it's the best balance of price and performance.

What you'll love: It's waterproof and has adjustable brightness and warmth options.

What you should know: It's slightly heavier and larger than some other models.

Important specs: 8GB (with a separate 32GB version), 6.8-inch screen, and 300 PPI

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is a universal device that's likely to please most readers. It has a crisp, high-quality screen that's super responsive, and turning the page is noticeably more seamless than the budget model below. We love that the screen has adjustable brightness and warmth settings, so you can customize the display to be easier on your eyes. There's even an option to set the brightness on an automatic schedule.

The Kindle Paperwhite can connect to Bluetooth headphones or speakers, so you can also listen to audiobooks through Audible. The 8GB of storage holds more books than you can dream of (thousands!), but the 32GB Signature Edition is a better option for heavy audiobook listeners because those files take up more space.

At just over 7 ounces, the e-reader itself is slightly heavier than the others on this list, but it's still easy to carry around in a crossbody bag. And if you're upgrading from a previous generation of the Paperwhite, keep in mind that the latest edition is slightly larger, so you won't be able to use the case for your old Kindle. It's also the only Kindle that charges via USB-C cable, which is included — all the others on this list have micro USB ports.

To buy: amazon.com, $140