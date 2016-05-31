The Best Inflatable Pool Floats to Travel With This Summer
If you’re as anti-buoyant as I am, 10 minutes treading water is 10 minutes spent frantically kicking and flapping to keep your head above the surface. This might be a feasible approach for dealing with an overflowing e-mail inbox, but there shouldn’t be any frantic flapping during any beach vacation.
Which means that pool floats are as practical as they are stylish. They can take your swim experience from exertion to relaxation, and with the variety of shapes, animals, and foods available these days, they’re undoubtedly the trendiest accessory of the summer—sorry, sunglasses. You don’t want to be caught without one—especially if your all-inclusive resort package does not include inflatables.
Below are our picks for 23 fun rafts, tubes, and floats to pack for your next beach getaway, or to brighten up a backyard staycation.
A Massive Pretzel
This giant pretzel inflatable can fit up to three people, but just because you can share doesn’t mean you have to.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
A Pineapple
How can you not be the happiest human around when lounging on this inflatable pineapple pool float?
To buy: amazon.com, $30
A Watermelon?
Relaxing gets even more refreshing with this watermelon slice pool float.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
A Giant Slice of Lime, Lemon, or Orange
If you want your float to match your cocktail garnish, you need a giant fruit slice float.
To buy: amazon.com, $41
A Pink Donut Pool Float
If the previous float options are far too health-conscious for you, go for the four-foot gigantic donut pool float. It comes in both chocolate-frosted and strawberry-frosted, and with sprinkles.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Delicious Donut Cup Holders
This donut drink holder pool float set is meant to hold a drink, but we see no reason why you couldn’t put a donut in there instead.
To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 12
A Piece of Pizza
You only need eight of these giant inflatable pizza slice floats to form an entire pie—now that’s what we call a squad goal.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
A Slice of Bacon
Take a sun-soaked nap on one of America’s favorite breakfast foods with this sizzling bacon float.
To buy: amazon.com, $13
A Bottle of Rosé
Just imagine: you could be chilling on this six-foot-long giant rosé bottle pool float while sipping a glass of the pink drink IRL.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $36
A Cone With Sprinkles
Melt into this ice cream cone float and away from all of your worries.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
A Patriotic Popsicle
Is there a better place to spend the Fourth of July than atop this giant ice pop pool float? Possibly in one of these festive American towns—but that’s beside the point.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
An Avocado
Is there anything trendier than floating atop this five-foot-long inflatable avocado? Probably not — especially when the pit is actually a removable beach ball.
To buy: amazon.com, $21
A Classy Swan
If any inflatable could be labeled as luxury, it would be this giant swan pool float. It’s made Instagram appearances on the feeds of Taylor Swift and the Kardashians, so you know it will be the status symbol of the summer.
To buy: amazon.com, $32
A Huge-Beaked Toucan
Up to three people can enjoy this extra-large inflatable toucan pool float.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
A Flamingo
This giant flamingo pool float is the ideal pink beach companion.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
A Mega Rubber Duckie
Giant rubber duckie pool float, you’re the one.
To buy: amazon.com, $60
A Rainbow-Tailed Unicorn
This is a 9.5-foot-long giant inflatable unicorn pool float, and no, we won’t blame you for wanting to lie on it on land, in your bedroom, in public, or just at all times.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
A Big Flip Flop
The sandal straps on this blue flip flop inflatable pool float double as armrests. Plus, the white and light blue vinyl surface will keep you from scorching in the sun.
To buy: amazon.com, $21
A Tropical Tee
You’ll never need to leave this Hawaiian cabana shirt float, because it’s equipped with a pillow, a drink holder, and an “ice chest.”
To buy: amazon.com, $36
The Sun?
Make sure to double up on SPF with this sun pool float—or without, because skin safety is important everywhere.
To buy: amazon.com, $45
A Seashell
This shell pool float is made for anyone who has ever dreamed of being a mermaid.
To buy: amazon.com, $45
A Rainbow
You can float on your own colorful rainbow this summer to remind you that the sun always comes back out after a storm.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $30
An Emoji
This five-foot laughing emoji pool float wins the award for most culturally relevant floatation device. It also comfortably fits two people on board.
To buy: amazon.com, $36