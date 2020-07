Here at T+L, we make it our mission to know the worlds of travel and leisure equally well. And what could be more leisurely than taking in some of the world’s most beautiful pool views from atop an inflatable bottle of rosé? If you’re planning on spending any time by a pool this summer—and we hope you are—then you need to pick up an inflatable pool float immediately.If you’re as anti-buoyant as I am, 10 minutes treading water is 10 minutes spent frantically kicking and flapping to keep your head above the surface. This might be a feasible approach for dealing with an overflowing e-mail inbox, but there shouldn’t be any frantic flapping during any beach vacation Which means that pool floats are as practical as they are stylish. They can take your swim experience from exertion to relaxation, and with the variety of shapes, animals, and foods available these days, they’re undoubtedly the trendiest accessory of the summer—sorry, sunglasses. You don’t want to be caught without one—especially if your all-inclusive resort package does not include inflatables.Below are our picks for 23 fun rafts, tubes, and floats to pack for your next beach getaway , or to brighten up a backyard staycation