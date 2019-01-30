Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There comes a time in everyone's life, whether it's at age 25 or 55, when organization becomes of the utmost importance. This rings especially true when travel is involved, as living out of a suitcase can be problematic for chronic over-packers and under-packers alike.

Not being able to find your contact solution in your jumbled carry-on luggage can feel just as frustrating as missing the last direct flight to JFK out of Charles de Gaulle Airport. We've all been there, and it's certainly not the most enjoyable part of a vacation.

Enter: a hanging travel organizer, also known as your new best friend. Specifically, the eBags Pack-it-Flat Toiletry Kit (ebags.com, from $34).

While "fashionable" may not be the first word that comes to mind when you think "hanging travel organizer" or "toiletry bag," its functionality will win you over in about five seconds flat.

Let's start with the basics. It comes in at under $40, so it won't break the bank and won't break on your first excursion with it — or your fiftieth for that matter. It's lightweight. Without all of your personal effects, this hanging travel organizer weighs about 10 ounces, less than a can of green beans. The self-healing coil zippers ensure you won't have to worry about broken zipper tracks. And like most travel organizers, it's accessorized with a hanging hook — plus, a removable pocket mirror!

Best Hanging Travel Organizer Credit: Courtesy of eBags

We also love that it has an average five-star rating and over 6,000 reviews — we're not the only ones who love this hanging toiletry bag. eBags shoppers praise it for its many organizational compartments (including a section lined with clear material meant for holding items that might leak). Others love it for its flat design, with one reviewer writing, "All of the other reviews were correct. This bag really does lay flat after you pack it full. I am not a light packer, and I was able to get everything I needed (shampoo, conditioner, cosmetics, toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.) in this bag."