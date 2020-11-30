28 Camping Essentials That Are on Major Sale for Cyber Monday — From Backpacks to Tents
It’s no secret that travel looked a lot different this year. One silver lining? With more restrictions and safety precautions in place, many travelers have embraced getting back to nature locally, by camping and backpacking closer to home.
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale has delivered dozens of discounts on camping essentials like tents, backpacks and more, and there’s never been a better time to upgrade what you have or invest in new gear for all of your future trips. (And, if you’re in need of a little inspiration, you can consult the retailer’s curated Get Outdoors Gift Guide.)
From air mattresses to keep you cozy on the ground to long-lasting headlamps, the cyber shopping event includes standout sales across all of its outdoor recreation categories. You can even score Amazon’s best-selling tent among the markdowns.
Whether you’re a seasoned camping vet, or this summer marked your first time sleeping under the stars, there’s something for everyone amongst the impressive discounts. Below, shop the best camping accessories including tents, sleeping bags, and more while they’re on sale for Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.
Best Tent Deals:
- Coleman Dome 6-Person Tent with Screen Room, $120 (originally $200)
- Napier Napier Backroadz Truck Tent, $150 (originally $190)
- Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent, $25 (originally $40)
- Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent, $110 (originally $160)
Best Camping Mattress Deals:
- HiHiker Camping Sleeping Pad, $20 (originally $35)
- Etekcity Camping Air Mattress, $68 (originally $90)
- Wolf Walker Sleeping Pad, $32 (originally $41)
- Coleman SupportRest Elite PillowStop Airbed, $88 (originally $154)
Best Sleeping Bag Deals:
- Tuphen Camping Sleeping Bag, $23 (originally $33)
- Ecoopro Down Sleeping Bag, $56 (originally $70)
- Soulout Four Seasons Sleeping Bag, $32 (originally $40)
- Coleman Big & Tall Sleeping Bag, $78 (originally $90)
Best Backpack Deals:
- Teton Sports Scout 3400 Internal Frame Backpack, $66 (originally $83)
- The North Face Borealis Backpack, $63 (originally $69)
- Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack, $48(originally $65)
- Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack Pack, $34 (originally $47)
Best Hydration and Cooler Deals:
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $13 (originally $20)
- Coleman 54-Quart Cooler, $119 (originally $200)
- Hydro Flask 21-Ounce Water Bottle, $25 (originally $33)
- Igloo BMX Family with Cool Riser Technology Cooler, $80 (originally $109)
Best Camping Lamp Deals:
- LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern, $25 (originally $30)
- LE LED Battery Powered Camping Lantern, $17 (originally $24)
- Eveready 360 LED Camping Lantern, $28 (originally $33)
- Etekcity Lantern LED Camping Lantern, $15 (originally $20)
Best Campsite Seating Deals:
- OmniCore Designs LoveSeat Camping Chair, $80 (originally $100)
- Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair, $30 (originally $35)
- Sportneer Camping Backpacking Chair, $57 (originally $80)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock, $29 (originally $31)
