The 13 Best Folding Chairs to Bring on Your Next Camping Trip
Once you’ve found the perfect folding chair for you, it will become your closest confidant in comfort. You’ll be tempted to bring your fireside friend to barbecues, music festivals, sporting events, and even your back porch on a particularly perfect summer evening.
There are tons of cheaper options out there that technically meet the requirements to be a folding chair—they have a collapsible frame, a seat, and maybe a back—but they really don’t have much else going for them. Consider that when it comes to camping gear, a chair isn’t as much a necessity as say, a tent. If you’re going to tote one along with you, it better be comfortable enough to be worth the weight—although, we did find some that are less than 2 pounds!
At the baseline, these 13 folding chairs are easy-to-use, sturdy, varying degrees of portable, and above all, actually nice to sit in. But what makes them the best? Some other not-so-standard features like reclining, rocking, cooling your beverages, and heating to 145 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 20 seconds.
These are the best camping chairs to shop:
Best for Storing All Your Stuff: Picnic Time Portable Folding Sports Chair
If you value convenience over comfort, the Picnic Time Portable Folding Sports Chair is a fine choice. It has an attached side table, a dedicated magazine or book pocket, two beverage holders, and other nooks of various sizes for storing your sunglasses, phone, bug spray, and anything else you might otherwise need to abdicate your throne to retrieve.
To buy: ebags.com, $90
Best for a Hiking Break: Big Agnes Helinox Chair One
Even though it only weighs 1.9 pounds, the award-winning Big Agnes Helinox Chair One is strong enough to support up to 320 pounds. The poles actually pop themselves into place automatically, so all you’ll need to do is slide on the seat cover. Bring it along on a day hike for your hard-earned lunch break.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Best for Stargazing: Freeport Park Chu Reclining Zero Gravity Chair
The Freeport Park Chu Reclining Zero Gravity Chair sets you up for the most comfortable stargazing session with an adjustable reclining design, headrest pillow, and footrest.
To buy: wayfair.com, $120 (originally $127)
Best for Keeping Drinks Cool: Coleman Cooler Quad Chair
The roomy Coleman Cooler Quad Chair has an insulated pouch in the armrest that holds up to four cans and a mesh cup holder for a fifth, a feature that also makes this chair ideal for tailgating.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $48)
Best for Getting Cozy: Kelty Low Loveseat
This tandem camping chair — couch? — is easy to transport thanks to its roll-tote carrying bag that can pull double duty when you’re gathering wood for the campfire. Also, the Kelty Low-Loveseat’s arm height is adjustable and the quilted material is surprisingly soft.
To buy: amazon.com, $115
Best for Lots of Room: Alps Mountaineering King Kong Camping Chair
The super sturdy Alps Mountaineering King Kong Chair is a heavy-duty chair. With its 800-pound capacity, even Bigfoot would probably still have a little wiggle room. Plus, the carrying bag has two straps like a backpack for hands-free transport.
To buy: amazon.com, $60
Best for Mini Campers: Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair
The Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair was designed for babies three months to three years in age. It has a secure lap belt for the monkey-prone little ones. Bonus: the chair’s material and vinyl tray cover are super easy to wash; marshmallow goop, meet your match.
To buy: target.com, $60
Best for Backpacking: L.L.Bean Packlite Chair
The ultra-light L.L.Bean Packlite Chair is quite sturdy for only weighing 2 lb. 11 ozs. And it’s certainly far more comfortable than perching on a log, a rock, or — gasp! — the ground. Plus, it folds up to a super compact size, making it easy to pack in a backpack.
To buy: llbean.com, $70
Best for Car Camping: Core Equipment Folding Camping Chair
The Core Equipment Folding Camping Chair practically begs you to curl up with a good book in the Great Outdoors. There’s even a comfortable padded headrest and a drink holder for added convenience. It’s a bit heavy at 12.6 pounds, so keep in mind that you won’t want to haul it too far.
To buy: amazon.com, $70
Best for Chilly Autumn Nights: Chaheati Heated Chair
Finally, there’s a solution for the familiar plight of a campfire only warming the front of your body: the Chaheati Heated Chair. This deceivingly normal-looking camp chair heats up in less than 20 seconds, has four heat presets—ranging from 98 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit — and can stay warm for up to six hours. It’s cordless and has two drink holders for your hot beverage of choice.
To buy: kohls.com, $72 (originally $85)
Best for Rocking on Any Kind of Ground: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair
There are generally two issues presented by portable rocking chairs: They’re cumbersome to carry, and the ground needs to be somewhat flat for curved rockers to work. The GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair is a brilliant solution to both. It was designed with a spring-action rocking technology that makes for a smooth rock no matter what surface you’re on.
To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $65)
Best for Hot Summer Days: Kelsyus Backpack Camping Chair With Canopy (Two Pack)
Both supportive and easy to pack, the Kelsyus Backpack Camping Chair With Canopy has a deep, comfortable seat. Not only will the seat’s breathable mesh panel help keep you cool, but the canopy coverings will protect you from the sun’s harmful UV rays.
To buy: target.com, $143
Best Simple Seat: Blue Ridge Folding Camping Stool
The Blue Ridge Folding Camping Stool is the quintessential no-fuss camping chair. And it’s beautifully made, too. Each stool can hold up to 300 pounds and is made from solid ash wood and a water-resistant polyester material.
To buy: wayfair.com, $84