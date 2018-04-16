Finally, there’s a solution for the familiar plight of a campfire only warming the front of your body: the Chaheati Heated Chair. This deceivingly normal-looking camp chair heats up in less than 20 seconds, has four heat presets—ranging from 98 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit — and can stay warm for up to six hours. It’s cordless and has two drink holders for your hot beverage of choice.

To buy: kohls.com, $72 (originally $85)