The Best Binoculars for Every Type of Traveler

Best Overall: Athlon Optics Midas G2 UHD 8x42

Why We Love It: They're versatile, durable, and lightweight — and come at a mid-range price.

What to Consider: They don't perform well in low light.

If you're looking for a pair of binoculars that will serve you well in a variety of scenarios and destinations, this is the model for you. Its 8x magnification and 42-millimeter objective lens diameter are what most experts recommend for general use, including wildlife viewing, and it has an especially wide field of view that lets you take in an entire scene (great for concerts or sporting events). What's more, the deep eye relief of 17.2 millimeters makes these binoculars work well for users who wear glasses.

But what really makes this pair of binoculars stand out is the construction. This is a durable, waterproof, and fogproof device — and a lightweight one at that. It'll perform just fine on a rainy safari day or a splashy Zodiac excursion in Antarctica, and you needn't worry about dusty days in the desert mucking up the delicate inner workers of the lenses. Plus, the rubber armor coating makes these binoculars pretty shockproof, too, so you don't need to be afraid of accidental bumps as you tote them around the world.

Magnification: 8x | Objective lens diameter: 42 millimeters | Field of view: 8.1 degrees | Eye relief: 17.2 millimeters | Weight: 23.3 ounces