This Matching Passport Cover and Luggage Tag Set Will Take Your Travel Game to a New Level

It’s the little things that make traveling feel a bit more enjoyable. A comfortable blanket to snuggle with during a long flight, a carry-on bag with a dedicated shoe compartment at the bottom, or a soft, silk eye mask to lull you to sleep in economy class. Simple comforts like these can make or break a journey, especially if you’re flying to your destination in a seat with no legroom.

When it comes to feeling more efficient at the airport, aesthetics can help, too. Some functional elements, like luggage tags and passport holders, are often overlooked in favor of luxury suitcases and bags. But we shouldn’t ignore these luggage components anymore — and this travel set from BÉIS that includes a passport wallet, clear pouch, and luggage tag is here to prove it.

While you might not think they’re necessary, passport wallets and luggage tags are actually super helpful if you’re flying internationally or checking your bags. While most airlines do offer paper luggage tags to tie onto your bag, they’re often flimsy at best. Not to mention, if you’re checking your bag, it’s highly possible that the paper tag will rip off en route — and then, if your bag gets lost, it’ll be that much more difficult for the airline to locate it. Investing in a good quality tag made of sturdy materials, like PVC or polyurethane, can make or break a trip that starts with a lost bag.

A durable passport cover is also a travel essential. It’ll ensure your passport remains safe and shielded from the elements during your travels, which is more important than you may realize since any signs of tampering or damage could render your passport void at border control You can’t rush deliver a new passport to yourself while you’re stranded at the airport, but you can protect the one you have with a sleek holder.

As a bonus, the BÉIS passport cover and luggage tag set come in a clear pouch that you can use to store carry-on liquids for your next flight. No need to waste a plastic bag that you’ll probably end up throwing away after your trip — this bag is reusable and fits TSA security requirements.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $38

BÉIS was created by actress Shay Mitchell, who, after much jet-setting for her roles in shows like Pretty Little Liars and You, decided to start a travel brand that offers quality bags and accessories at low price points. As a result, every BÉIS item is under $100.

“Finding pieces in big department stores that were just clean were always so expensive. I’m not trying to walk around in a SpongeBob backpack,” she told Travel + Leisure in 2018 of her reason for starting BÉIS.

The travel accessory kit comes in two sleek colors, beige and black, and both have a crocodile-embossed texture that’ll complement any bag or suitcase nicely. Plus, the entire set costs just $38 — but if you ask us, it looks way more expensive than that.

