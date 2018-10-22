9 Products for Sleeping on Planes That Look Ridiculous (But Are Actually Amazing)

Image zoom Michal Krakowiak/Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are two types of travelers in this world: those who can sleep on planes, and those who can’t.

This one ability — or lack thereof — can make a literal world of difference, particularly for flights any longer than six hours. It’s a matter of landing feeling functional (albeit a bit groggy and stiff) versus arriving at your destination feeling as if you’ve undergone some twisted form of sleep deprivation in an otherworldly dimension of crying babies, armrest battles, and movies with a max rating of 55 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

For travelers who fall into the latter category, it’s worth exploring any avenue to secure some precious in-flight shut-eye — even if the methods elicit more than a couple raised eyebrows from fellow passengers.

These products that may look a little ridiculous, but may also just do the trick for finally slipping into glorious, elusive slumber in the skies.

The Ostrich Pillow Light

The internet went wild for this pillow’s bigger brother a couple of years ago, presumably because of its truly ridiculous aesthetic. Since then, the manufacturers at Studio Banana Things have toned it down a bit with this mini version of the viral sensation. One minor disadvantage of this product versus other travel pillows is that it doesn’t come with a clip for attaching to the outside of your carry-on, meaning it takes up precious cargo room — but using a mini carabiner is a simple fix. The pillow also doubles as a surprisingly comfortable eye mask.

The Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow

These memory foam pillows have just about everything you could want in a travel pillow, and to top it off, they come with a two-year satisfaction warranty. This product is a major upgrade from the standard, bead-filled neck pillows that have become synonymous with overpriced airport gift shops. With sturdy, ergonomic design and real memory foam, they’re effective enough to be worth the investment.

andyer Portable Travel Footrest

A portable footrest secures around the seatback tray table to solve the where-the-heck-do-I-put-my-feet issue that’s altogether too common in an era of limited legroom and oversized carry-ons.

Bucky 40 Blinks Eye Mask

Bucky eye masks are a vast improvement over the flimsy mask that came with your last international flight care package. They make look a little Martian, but they’re available in a variety of colors and patterns — some that actually verge on stylish — and come equipped with a strong strap that won’t lose elasticity the third time you use it.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700

A pair of noise cancelling headphones is a must-have while traveling. For serious travelers who are willing to drop a pretty penny on a night of sound sleep, these may be worth it. For those seeking the noise-canceling power of these headphones for a fraction of the cost, consider the Rohm portable white noise machine—although this product is more suited for a hotel room than an airplane, it gets high reviews for effectiveness.

Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist

Before you scoff at the seemingly superfluous nature of this product, it’s worth giving it a try on your next long flight. This mist by Kiehl’s contains a combination of lavender, geranium, and rosemary that moisturizes and refreshes sensitive skin in dry conditions (like inside a plane cabin). Lavender is also known for its calming, slumber-inducing effects.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

We’ll do you a favor and refrain from delving into the statistics behind bacteria and germs on the average commercial airliner. If you’re losing sleep on planes not because of physical discomfort but because of the mental ick factor of traveling in a less-than-sterile environment, carrying these on-the-go Clorox wipes for your tray table and armrests may help ease your mind.

E Marie Travel The Everything Travel Blanket

This cozy travel blanket earned a coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2019, and it's easy to see why. The compact blanket folds up and fits inside a petite carrying case, and it can also be used as a scarf, shawl, or folded up and used as a pillow.

