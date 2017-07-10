17 Beach Bag Essentials to Pack This Summer
First off, you’ll need a roomy tote that will fit all of your belongings. Then, of course, plenty of sunblock. Don’t forget to bring lip balm with SPF, too, and hair oil to protect your strands from the salty water and the sun.
Your style must-haves include a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of cool shades that offer 100 percent UVA protection. While you may want to reach for an oversized fluffy beach towel, it’s not always practical to carry one all day, because they take up so much space. Instead, opt for a towel made from soft, lightweight cotton — they’re compact and dry quickly. We’d also bring a waterproof pouch to keep all your valuables safe and dry.
Here are all the beauty, style, and tech essentials — and everything in between — you’ll need for a long, hot day at the beach.
Rothy's 'The Reversible Tote'
This tote is lightweight and easy to fold, but it's also spacious enough to fit all your beach day essentials.
To buy: rothys.com, $175
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen
This top-rated sunscreen has a non-greasy texture and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
To buy: amazon.com, $36
Ouai Hair Oil
Beach waves look great on anyone, but the combination of salty water and sun can damage your mane. This rich oil will protect your hair (especially if it’s been color treated) and nourish it.
To buy: sephora.com, $28
Jack Black Intense Therapy SPF 25 Lip Balm
Your lips can actually get sunburned, too, so it’s important to apply lip balm with SPF 15 or higher.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $15 for set of two
Kassatex Glendale Colorblock Fringed Beach Towel
This beautiful cotton towel is lightweight, quick-drying, and will fit in any beach bag. We love the striped print and the fringe details on both ends.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Spray
This soothing and cooling aloe vera spray is rich in cocoa butter and jojoba oil to help moisturize and restore dry and sun-damaged skin.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat
Protect your head and face from the sun with this chic straw hat that is designed to keep its shape when packed in your bag.
To buy: madewell.com, $40
Comiso Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Listen to your favorite tunes at the beach or by the pool with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive sound quality despite its compact size.
To buy: amazon.com, from $41
Corkcircle 25-oz. Canteen
Dehydration looks good on no one, so make sure to fill this stainless steel canteen with water, and it will stay cold all day, even in the hot sun.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $32 (originally $40)
Flowfold Zip Waterproof Pouch
To protect your valuables from water and sand, opt for a compact, waterproof pouch to store your money, phone, and keys.
To buy: llbean.com, $40
Luxtude Waterproof Portable Charger
Taking photos at the beach (and posting them to Instagram) will drain your phone battery in no time, so make sure you have a waterproof battery charger with you.
To buy: amazon.com, $36
Fire 8 HD Tablet
This tablet is lightweight and easy-to-use as an e-reader, but you can also browse the internet or play a game on it.
To buy: amazon.com, $90
Echo Block-print Swim Cover-up
Always pack a breezy cotton cover-up in case you need extra protection from the sun, or you simply want to grab a bite (or a cocktail) from a casual spot near the beach.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $30 (originally $49)
Havaianas Flash Urban Flip Flops
A pair of easy-to-slide-into flip flops is a must when you’re headed for a day at the beach. Let’s face it — you probably don’t want to ruin your pretty summer sandals with sand.
To buy: zappos.com, $30
Ray-Ban Erika 54mm Sunglasses
The modern take on the Wayfarer silhouette makes these sunglasses both timeless and cool.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $134 (originally $167)
Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Dry Bag
You can use this pouch to protect your phone from water and sand, or to store valuables like money and small jewelry.
To buy: amazon.com, from $8
Sahale Snacks All Natural Nut Blends Grab And Go Variety Pack
Packing a light snack, such as trail mix or a nut bar, is always a good idea.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 for pack of 12
