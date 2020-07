If a weekend spent soaking up vitamin D, hanging out with friends at the shore, and sipping chilled drinks by the water is in your future this summer , let's talk beach must-haves. We’re sure you’ve already got your bathing suit and cute sundress covered, but what about the rest of your beach day essentials?First off, you’ll need a roomy tote that will fit all of your belongings. Then, of course, plenty of sunblock . Don’t forget to bring lip balm with SPF, too, and hair oil to protect your strands from the salty water and the sun.Your style must-haves include a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of cool shades that offer 100 percent UVA protection. While you may want to reach for an oversized fluffy beach towel, it’s not always practical to carry one all day, because they take up so much space. Instead, opt for a towel made from soft, lightweight cotton — they’re compact and dry quickly. We’d also bring a waterproof pouch to keep all your valuables safe and dry.Here are all the beauty, style, and tech essentials — and everything in between — you’ll need for a long, hot day at the beach.