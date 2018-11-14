Away Just Brought Back Its Mini Suitcase Gift Sets for the Holidays
If Away's limited-edition Solstice Collection wasn’t already enough fun for the holiday shopping season, the luggage brand just dropped another capsule to round out our gift list needs.
For some, gifting a suitcase might be too big a gesture, so last year, the team at Away thought of a smaller — but equally as thoughtful — present for the travelers in your life: Gift Sets tucked into mini versions of the brand's polycarbonate suitcases. Now, they're back for a second limited run, in all 10 core colors and three special styles.
You can buy the Minis on their own starting at $35, or choose from three curated sets: Essentials, Beauty, and Grooming. They're filled with TSA-approved beauty and wellness products that can serve double duty on and off the plane. From beloved classics like Marvis toothpaste to trendier tools like a jade roller, each set has its own selection of globally sourced travel essentials.
Below, scroll through to see the goods you'll get with each set.
The Essential Set
Inside this kit, you'll find elevated versions of all the basics: Sachajuan Normal Hair Shampoo and Conditioner, Grown Alchemist Hydra Repair Day Cream, Marvis Strong Mint Toothpaste, and a Field Notes notebook.
The Beauty Set in Halo
Perfect for the beauty lover, this tiny carry-on contains Tata Harper Skincare Resurfacing Serum, Caudalie Beauty Elixir, Klorane's cult-favorite Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Nuori Copenhagen Lip Treat, and the most adorable mini jade roller by Mount Lai.
The Grooming Set in Aurora
With Maapilim Lip Balm, Haeckels Eco Marine Hand Balm, Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar, and a Kent Folding Pocket Comb on hand, looking and feeling dapper on the road will be practically effortless.
