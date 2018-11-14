Away Just Brought Back Its Mini Suitcase Gift Sets for the Holidays

If Away's limited-edition Solstice Collection wasn’t already enough fun for the holiday shopping season, the luggage brand just dropped another capsule to round out our gift list needs.

For some, gifting a suitcase might be too big a gesture, so last year, the team at Away thought of a smaller — but equally as thoughtful — present for the travelers in your life: Gift Sets tucked into mini versions of the brand's polycarbonate suitcases. Now, they're back for a second limited run, in all 10 core colors and three special styles.

You can buy the Minis on their own starting at $35, or choose from three curated sets: Essentials, Beauty, and Grooming. They're filled with TSA-approved beauty and wellness products that can serve double duty on and off the plane. From beloved classics like Marvis toothpaste to trendier tools like a jade roller, each set has its own selection of globally sourced travel essentials.

Below, scroll through to see the goods you'll get with each set.