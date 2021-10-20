I Drive Over 10,000 Miles a Year, and This Affordable App Keeps Me Entertained the Whole Way

I started to listen to Audible while commuting to work in the morning, walking my dog, and exercising but I really discovered its value while driving cross-country. Three years ago, my fiance and I took a week to drive cross-country from Los Angeles to Boston with our dog, who is a very nervous traveler. She's so skittish, we can't even listen to music in the car without upsetting her. Audible, however, seemed to relax her, and allowed us to take our mind off the 3,000-mile drive. We listened to three "Harry Potter" books on that drive — and found the lively voice acting to be more entertaining than any of the movies.