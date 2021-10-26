This $29 Diffuser Makes My Home Smell and Feel Like a Hotel in Minutes 

So, I did as one does, and searched on Amazon until I landed on the Asakuki's Essential Oil Diffuser. After scrolling through the reviews and noting how many impressed shoppers said it made their homes smell so good, I had to have it. And I'm so happy with it. It's perfect for my apartment, as it has a small build that doesn't take up too much room on my entryway table. Its sleek look fits nicely with the decor in my home, and it also comes with a remote control to adjust the settings of the diffuser. But the best feature? How it makes each room in my home smell almost identical to the hotel. It somehow gives the right amount of fragrance that is subtle and not overbearing.