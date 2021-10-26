This $29 Diffuser Makes My Home Smell and Feel Like a Hotel in Minutes
Have you ever wished you could somehow replicate the scent of your favorite hotel in your home? For me, ever since the first time I walked into 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, I've been on a mission to get my apartment to smell just like my favorite hotel stay. The whole property smells of santal with touches of smokey notes — it's simply heavenly.
So, I did as one does, and searched on Amazon until I landed on the Asakuki's Essential Oil Diffuser. After scrolling through the reviews and noting how many impressed shoppers said it made their homes smell so good, I had to have it. And I'm so happy with it. It's perfect for my apartment, as it has a small build that doesn't take up too much room on my entryway table. Its sleek look fits nicely with the decor in my home, and it also comes with a remote control to adjust the settings of the diffuser. But the best feature? How it makes each room in my home smell almost identical to the hotel. It somehow gives the right amount of fragrance that is subtle and not overbearing.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Since this was my first diffuser, it took me time to learn the settings and how to use my favorite scent with it. The diffuser is small but mighty, and spreads my favorite santal scent throughout my home with ease. It also has seven LED light options that you can change via the remote or on the device itself.
Aside from creating a hotel-worthy smelling home, the diffuser also helps to cut down on pet dandruff. My allergies aren't as severe, and I dust a lot less. Worth the price? Absolutely.
Shoppers also confirm that Asakuki's Essential Oil Diffuser is worth the money. One reviewer wrote that it's "easy to use and works [amazingly]. It covers the entire living room, and the air stream blows strong for hours, definitely worth the money."
Another customer called the diffuser a "little workhorse of a scent diffuser," adding, "This will be my second purchase. I have tried all products for omitting scent into my home. From scented candles to expensive incense, by far, this is the best! The mist output at high works its magic."
A final shopper agreed that this long-lasting diffuser really is "magical," and well, that is just reason alone to hit add to cart. "I don't know what kind of sorcery this is, but this diffuser and humidifier has reached warlock status in my home," they said. "For the price, I had fairly low expectations. This thing has been running for 24 hours now, continuously, and the oils have not yet evaporated — they're still aromatic and diffusing with the water."
Like these impressed shoppers, I can't stop praising the compact and powerful diffuser. My home finally smells just as good (if not better) than my favorite hotel. Head to Amazon now and snag yours for $29. When you get a whiff of how lovely and hotel-worthy your home smells, you'll wonder how you ever went so long without this little device.
- This $29 Diffuser Makes My Home Smell and Feel Like a Hotel in Minutes
- This Amazon Crossbody Bag Comes in 40 Colors and Is Just $17 — and I Can't Stop Wearing It
- Travel Style Just Got an Upgrade With This Shopper-Favorite Sweatsuit From Amazon
- This Hardside Carry-on Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It's on Sale