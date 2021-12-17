Shoppers Say These Ski Gloves With Touchscreen Material Are the Best They've Ever Had
Now that winter is officially on the calendar, temperatures seem to be dropping faster and faster. And that means it's the best time to hit your favorite slopes and wintery resorts wrapped in snow. Even though the setting is gorgeous, winter winds and frigid cold make it hard to stay outside for long periods. That's where the best thermal gear comes in. And one winter essential you should pack for your next snowy getaway are these thermal, waterproof ski gloves.
According to shoppers, the Andorra waterproof gloves are "perfect," and they actually keep your hands warm while you enjoy time outdoors. The gloves are crafted from waterproof materials that block water, melted snow, and ice from seeping through. The secret? The TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) lining and inserts. TPU is durable, thanks to its abrasion and tear resistance properties, and the specialty material also has low resistance technology, which blocks out the cold.
The inside of the winter gloves has a soft lining with thermal insulation, so your hands are never cold. And even with additional lining, the gloves still move when you need them to and remain breathable so your hands won't sweat inside.
Perhaps the best feature is that the hand warmers feature a three-finger touchscreen-compatible material that allows you to use your phone without taking the gloves off. The palms also come with a texture-coated fabric that makes gripping your zippers and wiping your ski goggle lenses a breeze — without leaving scratches.
"I love these gloves," one Amazon shopper enthused. "I used them while snowshoeing on Mount Rainier during a light snowstorm with a temperature in the 20s. My hands were warm the whole time and [I] never complained once like others did in my group of having cold fingers."
Another reviewer wrote that the gloves "are really warm and soft on the inside" and "are waterproof, as advertised." They praised the gloves' touchscreen compatibility, too, saying these gloves are "the best touchscreen gloves" they've ever used.
"I bought these for my first ski trip and they did not disappoint," a final shopper explained, who did say the gloves' fit is "perfect" despite running "a little big." "I wore these all day on the slopes with constant snow…and my hands stayed dry all day. Plus, as a beginner, I was down in the snow probably more than most, but I never had snow get in these gloves, and my hands were nice and toasty."
If you need to add a pair of gloves that give "warmth beyond compare," head to Amazon now and grab a pair (or two) of the waterproof ski gloves. With reviews this good, you'll be happy you stocked up.
