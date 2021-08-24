This Crew That Keeps Me Comfy on Breezy Beach Days Is Going to Be My New Fall Fashion Staple

Beaches aren't the only place where I've found this crewneck helps keep my body at the perfect temperature. Airplanes, with their seemingly glacial air conditioning system, also tend to be tricky spots for me. I waver from shivering in just a tank top to sweating in hoodies, and have to go back and forth between adding and removing layers, which is really inconvenient given the limited space between airplane seats. When I wore this crewneck, it was the first time I was able to travel via plane without having any mini outfit changes — I was able to sit back and relax the entire flight without having to pay any mind to my body temperature. It was a first I would like to experience time and time again, so it's safe to say this crewneck will be my default airport look from now on.