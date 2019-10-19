Amazon Shoppers Love This Spacious, Durable Suitcase — and It’s On Sale Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Travelpro

Finding the perfect carry-on suitcase is no easy task. You want something that holds all your belongings comfortably, but is also compact enough to fit into an overhead bin on a flight.

Travelpro's Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-on Spinner might be as close to perfect as it gets when it comes to luggage, considering it's one of the top-rated suitcases on Amazon and has received rave reviews from satisfied shoppers.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $209 (originally $300)

Related: How to Choose the Perfect Travel Backpack

The softside suitcase expands two full inches, giving you plenty of room to fill up your bag as you travel. But this bag is still easy to maneuver, even as it expands, thanks to 360-degree spinner wheels. The exterior fabric is made from durable, high-density nylon, which has a special coating that resists stains and tears.

External pockets allow you to keep all your necessities handy. It also includes tech features — like a dedicated powerbank pocket and external USB port — that make life easier when you're constantly on the go.

Inside, you'll find convenient compartments, like a wet pocket for safely storing toiletries. There's also a fold-out garment bag that allows you to keep suits and other clothes wrinkle-free while traveling.

Image zoom Courtesy of Travelpro

To buy: amazon.com, $209 (originally $300)

Customer reviews demonstrate just how well this bag works for travelers.

"Beautiful bag, and definitely built for travelers. Lots of useful compartments/zippers/cinches. My first spinner bag, and it's changed my life!" wrote one reviewer.

Another buyer commented on the bag's convenient size. "It is the perfect size to fit in and out of various plane's overheads. (I flew four different [airlines] and the bag was a winner both in and out.) It handles incredibly well."

And even though this bag was designed as a carry-on, another buyer raved about how spacious it is. "The storage space, in this case, is massive. You could easily fit 1-2 weeks of clothes in here depending on the fabrics size. Even large-size clothes can be packed in here for at least a week."

While the carry-on is a fan-favorite, this suitcase style is also available in medium and large checked luggage sizes on amazon.com if you're looking for a larger option.