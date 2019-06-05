These Noise-cancelling Headphones Are the Secret to Enjoying Your Next Flight — and They Cost Just $60

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No matter your budget, lifestyle, travel plans, or preferred style, there's a pair of perfect headphones out there for you. If you're after a high-quality and versatile pair that won't cost you a fortune (better to put that money towards top-notch luggage or comfy travel shoes), look no further. According to thousands of Amazon reviewers — including a few very hard-to-please shoppers — these E7 Cowin over-ear headphones offer the best value and sound quality.

Amazon shoppers love Cowin's E7 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones, which start at just $60. The budget-friendly wireless headphones have racked up over 6,400 five-star reviews with owners praising their affordable price point, comfortable design, impressive noise reduction, and long battery life.

The best-selling headphones feature a built-in microphone and 30-hour battery life, making them perfect for taking phone calls, streaming your favorite entertainment, listening to music on your commute, and much more. They also come with an 18-month warranty, ensuring they'll hold up through everyday use as well as long flights and worldwide travels. Plus, owners say they look and perform like styles from more expensive competitors.

"This product is on par with big brand names — and I have used several of them including Bose and Dr. Beats for over six months," one reviewer wrote. "When turned on, it automatically connects to my cell phone every time after the initial set up. Voice quality for phone conversations is good; people at the other end could easily hear me. I would highly recommend this product."

"Above and beyond probably one of the best pair of headphones I have ever purchased," another reviewer wrote. "Not only well worth the money, but I've been converted from Beats to these. The sound quality is crisp and enjoyable, and trust me when I say the noise canceling version is worth the extra money. Absolutely would recommend these."

Unlike some other low cost headphones on the market, tons of reviewers say you'll be impressed by their long battery life and durability. "These are absolutely phenomenal headphones," another reviewer wrote. "I bought them about a year and a half ago and I use them all the time. The battery life on these is unprecedented. I will use these for hours a day for like two weeks in a row before even thinking about charging them. I continue to be blown away by their deceptively good quality. I've even dropped this pair off my roof by accident."

"I travel by air approximately 20 times a year and I couldn't be more impressed," another owner wrote. "They are incredibly comfortable — almost pillow-like against your ears, but the real test for me was the noise canceling feature. I immediately was impressed that when I had the noise canceling feature on [and the] ambient engine noise was almost 100 percent eliminated. If you're looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that are literally hundreds of dollars less than the big-name brands, I would highly recommend these."

And while plenty of folks use them for air travel and long trips, they also love them for the office, commuting, and enjoying entertainment around the house. Shoppers say they're just the thing to have at your desk for drowning out chatty co-workers and taking important work calls.

