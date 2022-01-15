The 30 Best Travel Deals to Shop on Amazon This Holiday Weekend
Travelers, listen up. There are so many sales happening over the long holiday weekend, and they have everything you could want for your next adventure. Amazon, for one, just released thousands of new deals, including discounts up to 58 percent off on luggage sets, backpacks, comfy clothing, and French skincare. Even if you don't have something planned just yet, shopping now wouldn't be a terrible idea.
If you're thinking about flying to warmer weather in the near future, now's a great time to shop for luggage. There are sales on hard and soft luggage from Samsonite, TravelPro, and SwissGear, to name just a few top brands. Right now, you can take 55 percent off this American Tourister luggage set, which comes with a carry-on and a 24-inch spinner, in rose gold. And if you need to upgrade your checked luggage, consider this softside option from SwissGear. It's as little as $112 at the moment and comes in several colors.
Best Luggage Deals
- Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage, $351 (originally $610)
- SwissGear Sion Softside Spinner, $112 (originally $130)
- Travelpro Maxlite 21-Inch Expandable Carry-On Spinner, $136 (originally $160)
- Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase Set, $165 with coupon (originally $180)
- American Tourister Moonlight Spinner Set, $140 (originally $310)
Looking for a backpack? There are a ton on sale at Amazon, including casual athletic styles and sleek picks for business trips. For your next camping excursion, don't forget to take this roomy Osprey travel backpack that customers say is durable and extremely comfortable to wear. And for the city, go with the Samsonite leather backpack that comes with several external pockets and even has a designated spot for your laptop.
Best Backpack Deals
- Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $30 (originally $42)
- Adidas Striker II Team Backpack, $36 (originally $45)
- Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack, $134 (originally $170)
- SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack, $83 (originally $90)
- Osprey Fairview Travel Pack Carry-On 40, $100 (originally $160)
For entertainment on the go, you can't go wrong with Apple AirPods Pro, now 24 percent off. The earbuds block out noise and fit comfortably in your ear; they come with multiple sizes of silicone tips to accommodate a variety of ear shapes and sizes. Plus, the sound is incredible. If you're interested in a tablet, you can get the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $151 less than usual.
Best Electronic Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (originally $249)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $150 (originally $200)
- Philips Sonicare One Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (originally $40)
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $90 (originally $99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Tablet, $499 (originally $650)
To protect yourself and others, gearing up with a NIOSH-approved N95 or a KN95 mask is crucial, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These are designed to filter at least 95 percent of particles floating around in the air, so if you only have reusable cloth masks, it's time to upgrade. There are several NIOSH-approved masks available on Amazon, including the below packs from Honeywell, Maxboost, and SupplyAid — and they're also on sale. For travel accessories that aren't masks, consider this dopp kit from Timberland and these packing cubes, a top seller on Amazon.
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Honeywell N95 Particulate Disposable Respirator Pack, $22 (originally $24)
- Maxboost N95 Mask Particulate Respirator Pack, $25 (originally $27)
- SupplyAid KN95 Mask Pack, $14 (originally $16)
- Timberland Core Canvas Travel Kit Bag, $20 (originally $22)
- Bagail Packing Cubes Set, $17 with coupon (originally $20)
No one needs to board a flight wearing tight or restrictive clothing. Comfy, soft stuff is definitely the way to go, and Amazon slashed prices on so many options. Check out this two-piece loungewear set and these super stretchy leggings, which are up to 37 percent off. You can also get this men's Columbia jacket that's made with cotton and polyester and protects the neck when fully zipped up — it's going for just $47.
Best Comfy Clothes Deals
- Zesica Women's Turtleneck Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater, $17 (originally $40)
- Etcyy Women's Two-Piece Loungewear Jumpsuit, $33 (originally $36)
- Hue Women's Ultra Leggings with Wide Waistband, $23 (originally $36)
- Columbia Men's Hart Mountain II Half Zip Sweatshirt, $47 (originally $60)
- Dickies Men's Dri-Tech Crew Socks Pack, $13 (originally $15)
Finally, for winter, an extra dose of moisture is in order, especially if it's from popular French brands like Vichy, Avène, and Embryolisse. This hydrating serum from Bioderma is just the thing to help. Another great option is this La Roche-Posay moisturizer for sensitive skin. It's designed to absorb right into skin without causing breakouts or irritations, and for the long weekend, it's 29 percent off.
Best Beauty Deals
- Bioderma Hydrabio Serum, $23 with coupon (originally $30)
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide Moisturizer, $22 (originally $30)
- Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Serum, $25 with coupon (originally $30)
- Avène Cleansing Gel, $12 (originally $20)
- Embryolisse Hydra-Creme Moisturizer, $20 (originally $27)