Shoppers Say These Slip-on Mules Are "Perfect for Travel" — and They're Under $50
Soon, frosty temperatures will start to take over mild fall days. If you haven't evaluated your shoe collection in preparation for winter, now's the time. Too often, bulky boots are the choice of shoe during this season, but if you're not a fan, opt for a classic mule. It's a style that keeps your feet warm, but slips on and off with ease. Amazon shoppers love this pair of comfortable and durable mules that slip on and off with ease.
That's where the Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule comes in. The shoes are simple yet elegant, with a sleek and structured design. The mules have a synthetic sole and a supportive arch that make them comfortable for wearing all day. Not a fan of having a heel on your shoe? This pair has a mini block heel that's barely noticeable once you slip the shoes on.
The mules are so well made, that one shopper said they "look designer," and added, "they look very expensive and chic with any outfit."
Aside from the classic design, the Amazon mules are also comfortable, according to shoppers. The slip-on shoes have a memory foam cushioning that feels like a pillow on your feet, it also gives extra support as you walk in the shoes. "These are great," another reviewer said. "I'm a kindergarten teacher, and these were perfect for wearing all day. They were super comfortable, which is hard for me to find with my feet, so I really mean it."
And even though the mules are crafted from faux leather, they're still durable. According to reviewers, the soles don't wear after a few uses, and contain a traction grip that adds an extra layer of protection. "They are ultra-comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "They stay on my feet, and have next to no signs of wear after walking around the office, the grocery store, and even a neighborhood walk down the street."
"[I]" loved these little loafer mules," a final reviewer said. "They were perfect for travel and walking around a resort. Basically, if you're looking for comfort in a chic style, these are it."
The cozy mules come in eight versatile colors and prints. Head to Amazon now and snag a pair.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.