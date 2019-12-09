This 3-in-1 Liquid Dispenser Is the Secret to Simplifying Your Toiletry Bag — and It’s TSA-approved

Image zoom Amazon

As someone who hates packing shampoo, conditioner, and other various liquids because of the sheer amount of space the bottles take up in my TSA-approved toiletries bag, I’ve gotten pretty acquainted with the intricacies of most hotel-supplied hair products. I won’t say much more (for fear of ruining my chances of one day being sponsored by a hotel chain when my career as an influencer inevitably takes off), but let’s just leave it at this: I’d rather become a little less acquainted with hotel-supplied hair products, but I also still want to have the space in my luggage to bring extra Supergoop! Superscreen Moisturizer if I feel like it — not shampoo and conditioner.

Of course, I could buy small sizes of a shampoo and conditioner when I’m at my destination, but then I either have to take them back with me — thus putting my toiletry bag space in the same position as if I’d just packed my own products to start — or I’d have to toss my purchases, which is a total waste.

Just when I thought my hair was doomed to a life of dryness — at least while traveling without my regular products, anyway — I stumbled upon a potential gamechanger on Amazon. The 3-in-1 TSA-approved, leak-proof travel dispenser set from brand Favonian consolidates three bottles into one, eliminating the issue of unnecessary bulk in your toiletries bag. The future really is now.

The design (which, according to the Amazon page, is about the size of a phone) is extremely simple. You just twist off the capto reveal an internal system of three clear bottles. Remove the bottles, twist off their caps, and fill them up with whatever product you’d like. Shampoo, conditioner, lotion, cleanser — the sky’s the limit. Plus, the bottles come with pump tops, making it really easy to use your products once you reassemble everything.

To buy: amazon.com, $16

To do that, twist the caps back on, and slide the bottles back inside the main carrier. Make sure each of the pumps is aligned with the corresponding hole in the dispenser so you can still use each while it’s in there. That’s the beauty of this thing: You don’t have to disassemble it once you’ve got the products in there. Then, just put the cap back on, and you’re done.

There are even transparent panels on the side of the dispenser that allow you to see what labels you’ve put on the interior bottles to prevent product mix up.

The Amazon reviews are overwhelmingly positive: One customer called it “a sanitary Swiss army knife,” while others commented that its claims to be leak-proof really holds up.

Oh, and the best part? It’s only $16. A small price to pay for a travel-friendly product that lets you carry three bottles of liquid in one container!

