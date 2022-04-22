Amazon's Best-selling Travel Wallet Has Built-in RFID-blocking Technology — and It's on Sale Now
Between your suitcase, carry-on, toiletry bags, and purse, traveling requires several bags, so the last thing you need to worry about is an oversized, bulky wallet weighing you down. Keeping your cards, ID, and travel documents in one of those nearby pockets is of the utmost importance, which makes a slim, unobtrusive travel wallet a smart investment. You could scroll endlessly through Amazon's list of over 5,000 travel wallets, but only the best-selling Travando RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet has earned nearly 60,000 five star-ratings from Amazon shoppers.
This slim wallet with a bifold closure was named the "favorite wallet," of several reviewers, including one who praised the wallet's shape and size, writing that it offers "lots of discrete compartments" and that, despite its thin profile, it can hold a "significant number of cards" without having to double up any of them in a single compartment. The wallet also has a convenient card slot on the outside that makes it quick and easy to access your most-used card without even opening the wallet.
Typically, the wallet sells on Amazon for $35, but it's currently on sale with an additional 10 percent off with a clickable coupon, which brings the price down to under $24.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 with coupon (originally $35)
The wallet is available in nine colors, including a deep chocolate brown and a rich wine red. It's made out of carbon (aka faux) leather, has slots for 11 cards, and is designed to slip easily into your front pocket as an added security measure. Each slot comes with an accompanying bottom notch that makes removing a card a breeze and the attached, internal money clip makes carrying bills easy, too. Plus, you don't have to worry about potential sensitive information mishaps either, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking technology that prevents anyone from stealing your card numbers.
One Amazon reviewer confirmed that the wallet's RFID-blocking abilities "delivered as advertised" and kept their cards safe. They added that they "use it all the time," especially since they travel often for work. Another shopper said they were "skeptical" at first that this slim wallet could hold all of their cards, but that by some "miracle," everything fits "really well." The reviewer added that the size makes it easy to keep the wallet securely in their front pocket while they're traveling and said the quality "seems extraordinary" and that they're "absolutely fantastically pleased" with it so far. "
Get ready for your next trip in safe and secure style by ordering the Travando RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet while it's still on sale at Amazon, and don't forget to clip the coupon for an extra discount.