7 Pairs of Touch-screen Gloves That Actually Work

Picture this: it's mid-January and an overnight blizzard has inspired your kids to have a sled riding day in the backyard. They're decked out in their hats, mittens, and puffy little parkas, and they're pulling their sleds up the hill with all their might. It's adorable! If only there was a way to keep your fingers from freezing as you stand outside taking photos of the sweet moment...
Well, luckily, there is — and it's called touch-screen gloves.
In recent years, you may have heard them referred to as "tech gloves" or "smart gloves." No matter what you call them, they're super handy on cold winter days, and not just when it comes to taking photos. With touch-screen gloves, you can make a phone call, send a text, post to social media, or even use your car's touch-screen navigation system with ease this winter. While regular gloves make using any kind of electronics outdoors an awkward hassle in the winter, touch-screen gloves make things simple. We've rounded up the very best ones that actually work — and you can check them out below.
If you want something reliable and to-the-point, these anti-slip smart gloves from Trendoux are the way to go. They're soft, warm, and stretchy — and with more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon, you can't go wrong with them this winter.
To buy: amazon.com, $13
Another one of Amazon's bestsellers, over 7,000 shoppers are obsessed with these touch-screen gloves, and for good reason. They're water resistant, windproof, and warm enough for cycling. The fact that you can use your phone while wearing them is just the cherry on top.
To buy: amazon.com, $17
These gloves were made for mountain biking, but don't let that steer you away if you're not the cycling type. Sure, the extra padding and grip built into the palms of these gloves make wild winter adventures easy, but they work just as well for everyday activities like driving or checking your phone while doing some outdoor housework.
Heading out to the slopes this winter? Grab a pair of these sports gloves from Gorelox first. Designed to stay put on your hands, these flexible gloves will keep you warm whether you're skiing, running, hiking, or climbing. And thanks to their touch-screen capabilities, you can take plenty of photos and videos to commemorate the winter fun.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
It doesn't get much more stylish than these chic leather gloves. Lined with 100% pure Italian cashmere, these smart gloves are just as warm and cozy as they are fashionable. They're sure to elevate any winter ensemble, and they come in 9 different colors.
Looking for something simple and sleek? These lightweight zipper gloves from winter sports brand Unigear are perfect for skiing, driving, and riding. Not to mention, their touch-screen capabilities are some of the best in the game.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
These gloves may be the most high-tech option of them all. Built with not only touch-screen capabilities but also removable thumb and index finger tips, there aren't many smart gloves that get the job done like these. Though they're designed for cold-weather camera operation, they work well for for a slew of outdoor winter activities.
To buy: amazon.com, $27
Hillary Maglin is a digital ecommerce editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift’s latest record.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.