10 Cute and Spacious Tote Bags Under $200 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Is there any type of bag as reliable as the good ol' tote? Tote bags do it all, whether it's providing sophisticated support for workday essentials or adding some colorful fun to a beach-bound outfit. Not only are they spacious as anything, with room for not just your everyday necessities but bigger items like laptops and books, they can be super stylish, too — especially if you're picking from all the tote bags available at Nordstrom right now.
From timeless black leather options you can carry an upscale dinner to funky nylon canvas bags that are perfect for a warm-weather vacation, Nordstrom's massive selection of tote bags truly covers all the bases. Best of all, they don't have to break the bank, as all the options listed below are under $200, and some are even under $100—and as an additional bonus, many of them are on sale.
No matter your preferences in terms of size, color, and style, you'll find a tote bag here that fits your needs. Below, shop 10 excellent tote bags available at Nordstrom right now starting at just $40.
BP. Faux Leather Classic Tote
You can't go wrong with a classic black tote bag, and this faux leather option is on sale for 20 percent off. It's super roomy, has a removable pouch and a top-zip closure, and features a design so simple that you can bring it just about anywhere. Wrote one thrilled customer: "This is the BEST tote I have ever bought for work! 5 stars for this universal bag!"
If this bag isn't available, try the Mali + Lili Annie Vegan Leather Tote for $98. It offers a similar look, as well as more internal organization (complete with leopard-print lining), an exterior zip pocket, and four other color options besides black.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $49)
Clare V. Giant Nylon Tote
This'll add a splash to any outfit, but the eye-catching color isn't all it has going for it. The bag is huge, first of all, offering more than enough storage room, and the slouchy fit gives it a more unique look and feel than the typical tote. The fact that it's 40 percent off the original price right now is just icing on the cake.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $105 (originally $175)
Madewell The Foldover Transport Tote
Madewell's original signature tote is a classic for a reason, but this foldover version with a similar price shouldn't be overlooked. The smaller yet still spacious bag can be carried in three different ways: over the shoulder, crossbody, and, of course, as a tote. So depending on what your plans are that particular day (and how big you want your bag to be), you can adjust it as needed.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $188
Street Level Slouchy Faux Leather Tote
This relaxed faux leather tote comes in four colors: brown, taupe, black, and burgundy, so you can pick the shade that fits your travel wardrobe. Other factors to consider besides color options are its cool slouchy look, removable zip pouch, and thin but still supportive straps—not to mention its price tag of just $54. Basically, it's the on-the-go bag you can take anywhere.
To buy: $54, nordstrom.com
Ugg Krystal Puffer Tote
Sometimes, you need a bag that'll get you through anything, and this puffer tote from Ugg is exactly that. With its ample space, durable yet lightweight feel, and soft quilted material, it's the ideal bag for traveling, overnight stays, or other big adventures. "I love the size and the color," said one reviewer (the tote comes in three color options: red gradient, blue gradient, black). "I get so many compliments!"
To buy: $115, nordstrom.com
Kate Spade New York Medium Nylon
For classic, polished organization, pick up a tote bag from Kate Spade. The solid black color and distinguished logo look professional, while the nylon material, zip top and pockets, and flat bottom scream practical. Need more reasons to love this bag? At just 1 pound, it won't add weight to what you're already lugging around.
To buy: $198, nordstrom.com
Dagne Dover Small Vida Organic Cotton Tote
Want a tote bag that's also a conversation starter? Check out this gorgeous, modern cotton tote from Dagne Dover and its sunny yellow hue. It has a highly organized design (front and back pockets, plus several more inside for your phone and water bottle, among other items) that makes the best use of the bag's relatively small size.
To buy: $145, nordstrom.com
Baggu Cloud Nylon Canvas Tote
"Perfect size, color, and style for this season," wrote one happy reviewer of this fun canvas tote, and they're certainly not wrong. Available in five colors and patterns (honey leopard, black, moss, peppercorn, and the "indigo trippy checker" seen here), the bag will give any outfit a funky feel. Even more, it's super versatile, able to be carried by the handles or in hand and with plenty of storage room inside (including a removable zip pouch).
To buy: $56, nordstrom.com
Urban Originals Wild Flower Straw Tote
A roomy drawstring bag featuring feather-shaped charms and white straps, this straw tote from Urban Originals will undoubtedly draw attention. Reviewers praise its attractive look, comfortable over-the-shoulder handle straps, versatility, and sheer strength; as one customer said, "I've even carried home my groceries in it!"
To buy: $62 (originally $88), nordstrom.com
Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote
Longchamp has been a leader in the tote bag world for many years now, and for good reason — the brand's bags are pretty, versatile, and spacious enough to easily hold a laptop alongside your other everyday items. This particular tote comes in a gorgeous peony color and has the embossed leather trim, water-resistant lining, and a top zip closure that'll keep all your belongings safe and sound that Longchamp is known for.
To buy: $100 (was $125), nordstrom.com
