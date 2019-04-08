Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Where Designer Tory Burch Shops in Tokyo — and 5 Things She Always Packs

"Tokyo brings out my inner tourist," said American designer Tory Burch, who recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the Japanese capital. The New York-based designer was in the city for the opening of her new flagship store — a blowout event that drew celebs like Rashida Jones and Zoey Deutch — and to celebrate the launch of a limited-edited capsule collection with textile company Buaisou. Here, her guide to the city — shopping picks and packing tips included.

Travel + Leisure: What are your favorite Tokyo hotels?

Tory Burch: "I love the Park Hyatt. I might be biased – one of my favorite films is Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation," which was filmed at the hotel – but the property really does has everything you could want, from spacious guestrooms to a swimming pool with panoramic city views. The Aman Tokyo is also incredible. The lobby, set on the 33rd floor, is reason enough to visit. It's very serene."

What are your go-to restaurants?

"For a traditional Japanese meal, I book a table at Yakumo Saryo. Everything about it is extraordinary, from the sashimi to the service. There is also this incredible pizza place called Seirinkan. I'm obsessed with their margherita pie, and that says a lot coming from a New Yorker. For French food – always at my husband's request – I'll go to Florilège in Shibuya. The interiors are chic and the foie gras is to die for."

Where would you spend a night on the town?

"Tokyo never sleeps — the city is as vibrant at midnight as it is at noon. I'll start the evening at Ben Fiddich, an intimate cocktail bar with botanical-infused drinks. I love botanical prints, so that must be why I'm such a big fan. For live music, I'll go to Bar Jubilee. If you time your visit right, you might catch a piano performance that will make your night."

What are your top places to shop in the city?

"I have an affinity for vintage stores and antique markets. Luckily Tokyo has plenty of both. Boy has an incredible selection of turn-of-the-century Japanese clothing, and I love to sift through the homewares — be it one-of-a-kind ceramics or unique linens — at the Oedo Antique Market. We also recently opened our flagship location in Ginza, so I'm obviously excited to shop there!"

What are your favorite Tokyo attractions and sightseeing adventures?

"During cherry blossom season, you'll find me taking in the sights and smells along the Meguro River, in Nakameguro. The last time I was in the city, I explored Meiji Shrine, which was amazing. In addition to verdant gardens and manicured stone paths, the sacred site also has, like, 900 barrels of sake scattered around the grounds."

What are your top city essentials?

Tory Sport Bubble Sneakers: "In Tokyo, you do a lot of walking, so a good pair of sneakers is non-negotiable."

Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray: "A 14-hour flight will wreak havoc on your skin. This is a great mid-flight hydrator."

Tory Burch Robinson Round Sunglasses: "There's no easier way to look pulled together than a sleek pair of sunglasses."

iPad: "For a flight as long as New York City to Tokyo, it's crucial that my iPad is loaded with at least two new books. I'm reading "Bad Blood," at the moment – it's impossible to put down."