These Stylish and Pain-free $32 Amazon Heels Are My Best-kept Secret for Wedding Season
Wedding season is upon us, and for many people (myself included), that means spending weekend after weekend eating, drinking, and dancing to our hearts' content. Yet as fun as all these parties can be, there are some downsides to constant celebrations, from the costs (think: hotels, airfare, and gifts) to the struggle of finding the right outfits to wear to each event — including shoes. Securing a pair of heels that is cute, comfortable, and appropriate for fancy affairs is no easy feat, which is why I'm obsessed with these strappy $25 heels from Amazon that have become my wedding go-tos.
I first came across the Top Moda Hannah-1 heels last fall, when I was packing for an afternoon wedding in Arizona and realized at the last-minute that none of my shoes were the right color or style for the occasion. After a frantic Amazon search, I found this option from the brand TOP Moda, which seemed just right: cute and strappy, neutral colored, and with a slightly chunky, mid-height heel that didn't seem like it'd cause serious pain or sore feet. Nearly 8,000 shoppers had left the shoes a five-star rating, so I bought a pair in tan for just $26 and hoped for the best.
I barely had time to try them on before the wedding arrived, but on the day-of, I was thrilled to discover that the heels lived up to all the hype. Not only did they look great with my pale pink dress, but they were surprisingly comfortable out of the box, keeping me feeling happy and ache-free for several hours as I walked around, mingled, and danced. I only started feeling sore at the very end of the wedding (granted, that wasn't until five-ish hours later), and even then I was still able to walk in them without issue until we got back to the hotel.
A few months later, I wore the heels to another wedding — this time a nighttime affair at a resort in Mexico, thus requiring a lot more movement. At first, I was worried that the shoes wouldn't hold up for that much mingling and dancing, but I shouldn't have doubted them; they held up and then some, allowing me to focus all my attention on celebrating the newlyweds rather than on my aching toes. As a bonus, even when I truly got down on the dance floor with my friends, the heels' ankle straps and buckle enclosure kept my feet locked in and not at risk of slipping out so I didn't need to constantly adjust them.
Despite the incredibly affordable price tag, the heels have held up over the course of more than nine months and have not shown wear or tear. And while I only paid $26 for a pair, no one would be the wiser. In fact, I wore the shoes again to my own wedding's welcome party this past April, pairing them with a form-fitting white maxi dress, and was pleased to get tons of compliments from guests on the whole look. A few weeks later, leading up to a cousin's wedding (it's a busy year!) with a black-tie-optional dress code, I purchased a second pair of the heels in black for $26 to match my silver metallic dress. They looked just as nice as the tan pair, and felt just as good on my feet.
While these Amazon heels are one of my best-kept secrets for wedding season (and, well, for any dressier occasion one needs comfy footwear for), others have discovered these "perfect shoes" that reviewers say are "even more stunning and elegant than pictured." One shopper, who wrote that they don't wear heels often, purchased a pair for a New Years party and reported that they were comfortable "right out of the box." Another said that the heels "arrived in pristine condition," and that they experienced "no blisters" and had "no balance issues, even after a full day and night of bachelorette party fun!" A final reviewer complimented the comfortable heel height, sharing that they wore them for seven hours during a wedding "with virtually no pain."
The Top Moda heels are so good, I honestly might pick up the shoes in another few colors (there are more than 50 options to choose from, including metallic, crystal-embellished, and textured raffia styles for beachside events) as the year goes on, since I still have five more weddings and several accompanying welcome party and rehearsal events coming up on the horizon (I told you, 2022 is no joke). The heels are just so stylish, versatile, and easy to wear that it feels silly not to stock up.
The best news is that many of the color options are on sale at Amazon for up to 58 percent off their listing price (like the black ones I own). And if you're in the market for another neutral shoe for events or to pair with summer dresses, my favorite tan shade is marked down to just $33, which is still a total steal. Shop all the styles ASAP before prices go back up and you miss out on some truly great deals.
