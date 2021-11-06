This Holder Fits Both Your Vaccine Card and Passport — and It's Only $15
Whether you're traveling abroad or visiting somewhere domestically, there's a chance you'll have your passport on hand, in addition to carrying your driver's license. And once you reach your destination city, you will likely need to provide proof of your COVID-19 vaccination in order to explore around town. Rather than carting multiple holders inside a personal carry-on, travelers are turning to this $15 multi-function piece that's designed to keep both your passport and your vaccination card safe.
In order to not add unnecessary documents or weight to your travel backpack, the Toovren Vaccine Card and Passport Holder is designed to serve double duty. The leather case measures 5.6 inches by 4 inches, so both items can be tucked inside. But what makes this holder different from others is there are two interior pockets — one clear pocket for your vaccination card and a second for your passport.
"These holders do what they say they will do, and do it with class," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The passports fit snugly and the side for the vaccine [card] is perfect for the card. Would recommend this for international travelers."
To offer a more luxurious look and feel, the vaccination and passport holder features embossing on the front. Plus, it's made of faux leather and is available in 10 colors.. Because each Toovren Vaccine Card and Passport Holder arrives in a set of two, you can choose from packs including dark blue and black, dark blue and brown, and dark blue and rose gold. Travelers also point out the varied colors help them locate their holders quickly, yet another bonus.
"These really helped us to keep everything in place while we traveled," added another shopper. "Having different colors helped us to locate everyone's documents easily. They are well made, durable, lightweight, and will last for years."
After the past few years of feeling most comfortable ensconced in the surroundings of home, planning a trip, boarding a plane, and reaching a much-anticipated destination has never felt sweeter. With the Toovren Vaccine Card and Passport Holder, you can feel assured your most important documents remain safe as you enjoy wherever your travels take you.