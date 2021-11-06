This Holder Fits Both Your Vaccine Card and Passport — and It's Only $15

Whether you're traveling abroad or visiting somewhere domestically, there's a chance you'll have your passport on hand, in addition to carrying your driver's license. And once you reach your destination city, you will likely need to provide proof of your COVID-19 vaccination in order to explore around town. Rather than carting multiple holders inside a personal carry-on, travelers are turning to this $15 multi-function piece that's designed to keep both your passport and your vaccination card safe.