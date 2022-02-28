11 TikTok-famous Amazon Car Accessories You'll Want for Your Next Road Trip
There's no denying the power of a good road trip; it's you (and maybe some family, close friends, or a furry companion) cruising down the highway to the soundtrack of your favorite music, audiobooks, or podcast, catered by your go-to snacks and fast-food restaurants. But at the end of the day, you're confined to the tiny parameters of your car, which has been stuffed to the brim with luggage, gear, and other essentials for your trip.
Whether you have a road trip planned or you're just someone prone to clutter, there are plenty of ways that you can optimize your car for a comfortable and stress-free ride. In fact, there are some popular organizational hacks and car accessories that have recently generated buzz on TikTok for their ability to free up space in your vehicle without adding bulk — and they are all available on Amazon.
In the TikTok-viral video, which now has nearly 103,000 likes, user Teresa Caruso showcased her Amazon car accessory must-haves, which included a handy hook for purses and shopping bags, a compact trash bin, a trunk organizer, and a cup holder-compatible hand sanitizer dispenser. Keep scrolling to learn more about these genius Amazon finds you might want to snag before your next road trip.
Amvoyoa Car Purse Hook
Caruso opted for this leather purse hook because it matched her car's interior, but its two-prong design makes it perfect for keeping your essentials (think: purses, diaper bags, dog totes, and snack coolers) close without "having to dig [them] out of the backseat," as one reviewer explained. It's made from durable steel to prevent warping, breaking, or falling, wrapped in sleek and luxurious-looking leather, and fits snugly around your headrest.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
KmMotors Foldable Car Garbage Can
This car garbage bin has a 1.85-gallon capacity and measures 9.4 inches by 9.1 inches by 1.2 inches. Its adjustable straps can extend up to 24 inches, meaning it can easily be fastened around your car's main console. Pack it for your next road trip, so you and your passengers have a designated place to collect rubbish in order to keep your car tidy. "It definitely makes it a lot easier to keep your car clean and clutter-free," Caruso said in the video.
To buy: amazon.com, from $9 with on-site coupon
Drive Auto Car Organizer
While the model featured in Caruso's video was the almost-sold-out Car Organizer from Calpak, this best-selling Amazon alternative with nearly 39,000 perfect ratings has also earned a seal of approval from the TikToker since it's featured on her Amazon shop page. It's equipped with several storage compartments and a row of handy mesh pockets to organize grocery bags, blankets and pillows, towels, small tools, dog treats, baby toys — you name it! The Drive Auto Car Organizer is made with a waterproof lining, sturdy base plates, and can be folded down when not in use.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $30)
PumpCup Portable Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
It's always a good idea to travel with hand sanitizer, especially in a post-pandemic world. With the PumpCup dispenser, you no longer have to wrestle through your bag to find your hand sanitizer. Instead, it fits perfectly in your car's cup holder for easy dispensing and sanitizing. This pick has an 8-ounce capacity and the material is designed to filter out and deflect UV light to increase your go-to hand sanitizer's efficacy.
To buy: amazon.com, $6 with on-site coupon (originally $11)
Intrigued and looking for even more ways to stay organized while on the road? Caruso has also highlighted several other useful Amazon car accessories in her Amazon shop page. Ahead, the products that have earned rave reviews from the TikToker, herself, and shoppers alike.
Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner
Keep this portable handheld vacuum on-hand for when spills and other messes arise. Its cordless design gives you more mobility so you can suck up crumbs, dirt, and dust from every hard-to-reach corner of your car. One Amazon reviewer called its suction power "impressive and consistent," adding that it "holds a charge for a long period of time" and is perfect for road trips with kids.
To buy: amazon.com, $67 with on-site coupon (originally $70)
Iokone Coin Side Pocket Console
You can never have enough cup holders, especially when you have multiple passengers in the car. This convenient side pocket attachment doubles your storage and easily wedges into the space between the seat and your console. There's even an extra compartment in the middle to store other essentials like smartphones, wallets, and keys.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Stupid Car Tray
Don't let the name fool you — this car tray is far from silly and useless. When the passenger seat is vacant, it secures into the wedge between the backrest and seat cushion to maximize your space — but you can also fasten its built-in straps for extra peace of mind. It features six compartments that can fit everything from phones and wallets to face masks and to-go containers. And if you're traveling with something valuable, there's a rubber ring that will keep it from sliding around. According to reviewers, it also makes a great lap tray for passengers.
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Penom Magnetic Car Phone Mount
This small-but-mighty magnetic car mount clips into the dashboard vent and gives you a clear view of your phone's GPS. It's designed with a 360-degree rotation so you can follow the directions and see the map at any angle. As for how strong its magnetic hold is, one reviewer wrote, "This little baby holds onto my phone even when I'm taking corners like I'm in the Indy 500."
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Super-Cute Safety Escape Hammer
In the event of an emergency, this escape hammer's carbide-tipped and steel-pointed head is powerful enough to shatter the glass of your side window — and compact enough to fit inside your purse, center console, or glove compartment. It also has a recessed steel blade on the handle, which can be used to cut a buckled seat belt.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15
Car Cache Purse Holder
The Car Cache Purse Holder fastens around the driver and passenger seat headrests to create a hammock for your purse or backpack, giving you easy access to your belongings without it taking up much room. The mesh car accessory also has a convenient pocket for additional storage that you can even hang your sunglasses from. And if you're traveling with pets, it doubles as a protective barrier to keep them from wandering into the front seat.
To buy: amazon.com, $12 with on-site coupon (originally $25)
Yecaye Trunk Organizer
Rarely can one have too many organizational bins and pouches. If you still can't quite figure out how to maximize your trunk storage, a hanging organizer like this one might just do the trick. It fastens around the back row's headrests and velcros to the trunk lining and features three roomy, covered pockets. And the best part is, it's sleek enough so as not to take room away from storing your luggage.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25