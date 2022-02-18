This Robe Is So Plush, It Makes Me Feel Like I'm in a Luxury Hotel
Finding time for self care while balancing work and home life can be difficult to the point of nearly impossible. It seems like the only "me time" many of us are able to find throughout the day is in the shower — and those with kids will say not even then. But I've expanded on those 10 precious minutes to create a daily spa ritual for myself thanks in large part to the Boll and Branch Waffle Robe.
Every day after I step out of the shower, I reach for this luxurious robe and am transported (at least mentally) to the steam room at my favorite Maui resort. Believe it or not, this scenario is better in one key way than actually being on a Hawaiian vacation: I get to keep the robe. To continue the fantasy, I'll give myself a few more minutes to do a quick hair or face mask, maybe give myself a blowout, and actually follow through on that multi-step skincare regimen I spent so much money on.
To buy: bollandbranch.com, $98
The robe is incredibly soft and absorbent because of the waffle design that attracts water and wicks it away. It's also plush, but not to the point of being overly stuffed and difficult to keep closed (the included belt helps fasten it together). The waffle bathrobe is made out of 100 percent organic cotton, has two large hip pockets, and is finished with tonal piping that runs the length of every seam for a final hotel-quality touch.
I ordered my usual size, and while it has a relaxed fit to it, it didn't feel too large or boxy. After putting the robe through a few wash and dry cycles, I'm happy to see that it feels even softer and looks just as new, too. Not to mention, once I hang it up after my shower ritual, it dries quickly and doesn't stay damp or promote mildew, despite its plushness.
Shoppers say that it "feels substantial" and that the robe is "beautifully made," — so much so that many noted they planned on buying one as a gift since the "packaging was meticulous" as well. One reviewer on the brand's website added that it is the "nicest robe" they've ever worn, while another wrote that it felt like they "purchased a fancy hotel robe, only better."
Give yourself (or someone who could use an extra dose of self care) the gift of daily luxury and order the Boll and Branch Waffle Robe today.