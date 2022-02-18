This Robe Is So Plush, It Makes Me Feel Like I'm in a Luxury Hotel

Every day after I step out of the shower, I reach for this luxurious robe and am transported (at least mentally) to the steam room at my favorite Maui resort. Believe it or not, this scenario is better in one key way than actually being on a Hawaiian vacation: I get to keep the robe. To continue the fantasy, I'll give myself a few more minutes to do a quick hair or face mask, maybe give myself a blowout, and actually follow through on that multi-step skincare regimen I spent so much money on.