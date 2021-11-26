This Easy-to-Pack Puffer Jacket Is Flight Attendant-approved — and Under $35 for Black Friday

We're often told that splurging on essentials is a smart move because we'll wear them daily and have them for years. But what if you didn't have to splurge on essentials to still get a quality item? The Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket is one of those rare investment pieces that doesn't actually require an investment-worthy down payment. The Amazon bestseller is normally very reasonably priced at $45, and it's even more affordable for Black Friday at just $32.