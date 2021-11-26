This Easy-to-Pack Puffer Jacket Is Flight Attendant-approved — and Under $35 for Black Friday
We're often told that splurging on essentials is a smart move because we'll wear them daily and have them for years. But what if you didn't have to splurge on essentials to still get a quality item? The Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket is one of those rare investment pieces that doesn't actually require an investment-worthy down payment. The Amazon bestseller is normally very reasonably priced at $45, and it's even more affordable for Black Friday at just $32.
The lightweight, hooded puffer is made of a high-quality polyester fabric and filling that's also water resistant. It has a zip-front design, an elasticized waistband with a drawstring for a snug fit, and a tailored fit through the waist. It also has two outer pockets and two inner pockets for storing valuables. The jacket is available in nearly 20 stylish colors and patterns, including animal print and camo — and if you decide to grab a lighter shade (like white), don't worry about getting it dirty. The jacket is machine-washable.
Perhaps its best feature? The puffer comes with a mini drawstring bag for storage, making it the perfect travel companion. Shoppers say once it's in the bag, it's small enough to fit into their carry-on bags in a pinch. A flight attendant even compared it to a $90 name-brand coat, saying it's the "best packable coat for the price."
Shoppers also love that despite its packable, lightweight design, it's surprisingly warm. One customer wore it as a layer while sleeping outside in 35-degree weather and stayed comfortable the whole night.
"This coat is so incredibly warm that I've worn it out walking in very below-freezing temperatures and not felt a bit uncomfortable," wrote another reviewer. "Couple with a good pair of leggings under your trousers, a good pair of snow boots, and something to cover your nose/face, and you're good to go."
Customers say the jacket fits true-to-size, but to size up if you're between sizes.It's available in sizes XS to XXL, though most styles are starting to sell out. And if you're shopping for a husband or brother, the men's version of this jacket is also on sale for Black Friday.
Hurry — you have less than 9 hours to score the bestselling Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket for 30 percent off. Shop some more styles, below.
