Shoppers Say This Cute $22 Longline Sports Bra Is the 'Best Lululemon Dupe' They've Found on Amazon
Everyone's workout style is different. But one thing is certain: Quality activewear makes a tremendous difference in your performance. Another given? Well-made athletic clothes that offer support, comfort, and other technical features usually come at high price points. If you're in the process of refreshing your workout wardrobe and are sticking to a budget, you've probably scrolled through Amazon's offerings in search of affordable, high-performing, and cute pieces.
One activewear item that has been generating buzz among Amazon shoppers is the retailer's best-selling sports bra with more than 11,000 perfect ratings. While reviewers say that The Gym People Longline Sports Bra has a ″comfy, super flattering″ fit, another reason for its extreme popularity is its likeness to the stylish, low-impact Lululemon Align Tank Top, which typically costs upwards of $72. However, you can score The Gym People's version for as little as $22.
With The Gym People Longline Sports Bra, fitness buffs, athleisure lovers, and travel enthusiasts are given a lightweight 2-in-1 top that can be worn as a sports bra beneath your favorite tees and sweatshirts, as well as a cropped, form-fitting workout top on its own. The v-neck, wireless sports bra is made with a soft and stretchy fabric that's breathable, sweat wicking, and supportive without feeling constrictive.
Racerback straps and removable cups provide support and extra coverage during low- and medium-impact activities like yoga, Pilates, and hiking — or while moving through crowded airports and sightseeing. Plus, The Gym People workout tank is available in 15 colors and sizes range from XS to XL. (It's worth noting that the Lululemon version comes in 12 colors and patterns with sizes ranging from XXS to 2XL.)
With thousands of five-star ratings, shoppers say it's "the most comfortable workout shirt" they have ever owned. "I'm honestly surprised this top hasn't gotten more attention because it is such a gem," one reviewer wrote. "I'm very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft, stretchy, and opaque yet sleek enough where it won't pill." In addition to calling it the best Lululemon Align Tank dupe, the customer also mentioned that the seams of The Gym People top "are positioned exactly the same" as its high-end counterpart and there is "a lot of structure to the top."
Another buyer chimed in: "[I] was so happy to find this because it is 100 percent comparable" to the Lululemon Align Tank Top. The reviewer noted that it's "snug" enough to keep everything in place during workouts while not being too tight as to squeeze their skin uncomfortably. Others agreed that it's the "best Lululemon dupe" they've found on Amazon, going on to say that the material is amazing, the fit is perfect, and that it's actually better than the Lululemon.
And while shoppers reported that this longline sports bra is ideal for everything from workouts to lounging (and even for casual dinners when worn under a sweater), people also shared that it's a great option for travel too. One reviewer noted that it remained comfortable and supportive without feeling too constricting for a 20-hour travel day.
Give your activewear and travel wardrobes a stylish upgrade with The Gym People Longline Sports Bra. Grab the Lululemon dupe on Amazon today for as little as $22.