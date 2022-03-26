Shoppers Say This Cute $22 Longline Sports Bra Is the 'Best Lululemon Dupe' They've Found on Amazon

With thousands of five-star ratings, shoppers say it's "the most comfortable workout shirt" they have ever owned. "I'm honestly surprised this top hasn't gotten more attention because it is such a gem," one reviewer wrote. "I'm very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft, stretchy, and opaque yet sleek enough where it won't pill." In addition to calling it the best Lululemon Align Tank dupe, the customer also mentioned that the seams of The Gym People top "are positioned exactly the same" as its high-end counterpart and there is "a lot of structure to the top."