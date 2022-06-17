The Teva Sandals Thousands of Shoppers Say Keep Their Feet Pain- and Blister-free Are Just $41 Today
Most of us have a go-to pair of sandals that we break out every summer. And if you're someone who loves to spend time outdoors, you probably own a sporty pair that has multiple uses. But if you're in need of versatile summer footwear that can take you from the trails to the beach and out to the shops, it can be hard to find sandals that fit the bill. For thousands of adventurers, the perfect pair is the Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals, which have a reputation for being comfortable right out of the box. Plus, they just went on sale.
Right now, you can score a pair for as little as $41 (that's a 38 percent discount) at Amazon. The discount varies depending on the size and color you choose, so pay close attention when adding them to your cart.
The Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals achieve their reviewer-loved comfort with their contoured, cushioned footbed that delivers ample support to your entire foot, with special focus on the arches, heel, and toes. The nylon shank and sturdy ankle straps promote stabilization and foster your natural stride so you can confidently trek on uneven surfaces.
The sandals' rubber sole boosts their durability and water-resistance while giving them excellent flexibility and traction, even when up against slippery rocks and muddy trails. Shoppers have their choice of three strap patterns when shopping on Amazon and sizes range from 5 to 11.
Amazon shoppers rave about the sandals, with many complimenting their comfort and fit. "These are comfortable right out of the box — no need to live with blisters or sore spots during break-in," a reviewer wrote, adding that "every dimension of these is adjustable for a perfect fit." The shopper also commented on the sandals' versatility, writing that they wear them every day for hiking, gardening, and even with dresses.
Another shopper shared that they had "zero foot pain" after walking 10 miles in the shoes, noting that the "footed is perfect" for big travel days and inclement weather. A third exclaimed, "The second I put these on, I didn't want to take them off!"
Further vouching for their "all-over comfort" and arch support, an Amazon customer raved, "I love how adjustable they are. I was able to get them to fit every contour of my feet so they didn't rub…And I love not getting sweaty sneaker feet in the summer!"
As for their traction, a shopper was happy to report that they were "very grippy on wet river rocks," while another reviewer went as far as to say that they "hugged the rocks" when hiking in Hawaii. Another traveler added that the sandals made excellent water shoes on their Cancun trip, noting that they could "wear them all day without pain in my feet from my plantar fasciitis."
Even if you're not an avid hiker, thousands of shoppers agree that the Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals deserve a spot in your closet. Get a pair on Amazon today while they're as little as $41.