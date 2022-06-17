The Teva Sandals Thousands of Shoppers Say Keep Their Feet Pain- and Blister-free Are Just $41 Today

Most of us have a go-to pair of sandals that we break out every summer. And if you're someone who loves to spend time outdoors, you probably own a sporty pair that has multiple uses. But if you're in need of versatile summer footwear that can take you from the trails to the beach and out to the shops, it can be hard to find sandals that fit the bill. For thousands of adventurers, the perfect pair is the Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals, which have a reputation for being comfortable right out of the box. Plus, they just went on sale.