This Vaccination Card Protector Is an Amazon Best-seller — and You Can Scoop Up a 5-pack for Under $10
In the past, must-have travel accessories were limited to great suitcases, toiletry bags, and weekend duffels. Though no one will stop praising the attributes of a fabulous bag anytime soon, the new go-to travel accessory is a vaccination card. Because traveling often involves multiple forms of transportation, not to mention stopping in plenty of new places, the other piece to add to your travel must-haves is a way to safely store your card. Amazon shoppers have already found a solution in this best-selling pack of vaccination card protectors that is under $10.
Whether you choose to travel by plane or instead opt to drive to a city near your home, there is a high likelihood you will be asked to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination at hotels, attractions, and restaurants at your destination. Rather than laminating your vaccination card so it cannot be updated again in the future, another simpler option is to slide your card into one of the card protectors in this five-pack by Teskyer that has more than 3,000 perfect ratings.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
"I thought these worked great," added one five-star reviewer. "My boyfriend and I like to travel so I wanted something that I could protect our [COVID vaccination] cards and easily slide in my passport portfolio, and these worked perfectly with a little extra room to spare. I also used one for my Social Security card."
The protectors will likely look familiar to those who have carried a badge at an office or trade show in the past, as a vaccination card will slip inside the protective covering the same way. Each protector in the pack measures 3.94 by 4.53 inches on the outside, and 3 by 4.25 inches on the inside — the perfect size for most vaccination cards.
"Traveling recently, I carried our family's five vaccination cards with me, which required three pouches total," added another reviewer. "Four cards went back to back in two pouches, and one card in a third pouch. Easy to show at Customs. Kept the cards protected in my bag. Great purchase."
Each protector not only keeps vaccination cards from bending, but they're also waterproof should your card come in contact with water or rain during your travels. The loop at the top even offers a spot to tie a lanyard. And because the Teskyer vaccination card protectors come in a set of five, you will have extras available to share with family and friends who may join you on your trips.
Your CDC vaccination card is now one of your most valuable travel possessions, so make sure to keep it safe inside a protector that you, your family, and your friends can use again and again.