Hunter's New Target Collection Will Have Their Iconic Rain Boots for Under $50

Just in time for festival season and spring showers, Target has announced its latest design collaboration with British heritage brand Hunter, set to launch in stores and online at Target.com on April 14.

If the idea of snagging your own pair of iconic Hunter wellies for under $50 doesn't excite you, then how about this: The Hunter for Target collection will include 300+ items, making it one of the superstore's largest design partnerships to date.

Hunter for Target will have goodies for the entire family — everything from rain boots, to protective outerwear, to backpacks — even products for the home and outdoors (we're talking hammocks, sunshades, and coolers).