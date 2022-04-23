This Amazon Swimsuit Is Going Viral Because People Say It 'Looks Good on Everyone' — and It's $17 Right Now
Every so often, a viral swimsuit comes along that rocks social media with its impressive fit and stylish look. Right now, that bathing suit is the SweatyRocks Crisscross One-Piece, which is garnering quite a bit of attention on TikTok after being dubbed a universally flattering swimsuit for "every body shape."
It's "hands down the best bathing suit ever made," TikTok user Halley Kate said in their now-viral video. "It looks good on everyone." After admitting that they're "usually not into one-pieces," the TikToker went on to explain that the SweatyRocks suit "cinches your waist" with its adjustable crisscross belt.
The monokini-style swimsuit also compliments your figure with its high-cut bottom area. Halley pointed out that this "really nice" detail makes your "legs look super long."
If you're nervous about the plunging neckline, which the TikTok user described as "sexy and revealing" in the video, or its strappy open-back design being uncomfortable, no need to fret. Halley vouched that its racerback straps stay in place "super well" and said you won't be "falling out of it," so you can enjoy your favorite leisurely poolside and beachside activities worry-free.
And if you're wearing the SweatyRocks one-piece under a cover-up or with shorts or a skirt, you can move freely and confidently. It also features removable padded cups for extra support. It runs in sizes small to XL, and several reviewers note that it's true to size.
TikTok isn't the only place where the SweatyRocks Crisscross One-Piece is getting praise. It currently has more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers can't stop raving about how it ″fits like a glove,″ while others said that they were "shocked [by] how cute it looked in person." Several wearers also said that it's a great quality swimsuit for its low price tag.
One raved, "it hugs me just right and shows off my body perfectly. [It's] my absolute favorite swimsuit ever!" When wearing the one-piece, an Amazon shopper said they enjoyed having "a little extra coverage while still being cute." Mirroring the TikTok user's testimonial, another reviewer shared that it "surprisingly stays in place, even when I was jumping and moving around."
According to a reviewer who described themselves as having a large chest and a long torso, it's the "only one-piece swimsuit that has ever fit me in my life" and they said they felt "way more secure than I was expecting." Another customer added that they even "took out the padded cups" because they found that the Amazon one-piece "still had support" without them.
It also earned a seal of approval from a shopper with a self-described "curvy build" who called the bathing suit "amazing" and admitted they'll be "ordering [one] in every single color." A tall reviewer who said they have a "total lack of cleavage" said they were "pleasantly surprised" that the "ties cinch in the waist to give the illusion of [an] hourglass." They also noted that it "would work for all heights because the straps are adjustable."
Like this Amazon customer, we'd bet that you'll be "wearing this one-piece for every beach trip." The SweatyRocks Crisscross One-Piece is available in 25 colors and prints (some of which are on sale for as little as $17), so you definitely could get away with exclusively wearing it this summer.
So, whether you're preparing for an upcoming vacation or just want a sexy new swimsuit to wear this summer, give the SweatyRocks Crisscross One-Piece a try. Get one (or two!) on Amazon today while they're still marked down.