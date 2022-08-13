This Under-$20 Tent Fits in the Palm of Your Hand – and Shoppers Call It an Actual 'Life Saver'

Living an adventurous lifestyle means you need to be prepared for anything to happen. Most seasoned explorers have their standard checklist for heading out on a long hike or other outdoor expedition that includes things like a raincoat, spare pair of socks, flashlight, and snacks. If you want to be truly prepared for anything, though, you might want to add this emergency survival shelter (aka tube tent) to your cache.

This super lightweight (8.7 ounces, to be exact) addition to your survival pack unfolds into a weatherproof, two-person PET mylar tent with an interior that reflects 90 percent of your body heat — meaning you'll be able to stay warm if you get stuck out for any reason. Whether you get caught in a rainstorm, surprise snowfall, or unexpected wind, the Go Time Gear Life Tent will give you some respite from the elements. And with a price tag of under $20, it's pretty much a no brainer.

Courtesy of Go Time Gear

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Even if you're not much for outdoor adventures, this product is an essential addition to a car emergency kit in case of breakdowns, unpredicted storms, or unexpected circumstances of all sorts. As one reviewer, who happens to be a community emergency responder, wrote that the storm shelter proved to be a "life saver" when she came across a car wreck during the rain, providing shelter and warmth for the victims.

In addition to its convenient weight, the Go Time Gear Life Tent folds down into a compact 5.25-inch by 3.25-inch stuff sack. For scale, one reviewer notes that it's about the size of a can of soda. It's quick to set up using trees as anchor points and fits easily into a backpack. In windy weather, you can use rocks or other gear for extra support keeping the tent in place. If you're not around any trees, you can wrap the tent material around yourself as an emergency sleeping bag. The kit also includes a 120-decibel whistle to alert rescuers up to one-mile away and a heavy-duty paracord you can use to tie down or repair gear. The tube tent's bright orange color will help alert passersby to your presence and direct emergency responders to your location.

Keep in mind that this emergency tent is meant for just that: emergencies. It is not a full, two-person tent and shouldn't be considered a regular camping solution. As one reviewer put it, "I haven't had to use this and hopefully will not find myself and my son in a situation where we would need to, but it's a great addition to a go bag or even just for camping." If you subscribe to the, "If you bring an umbrella…" adage, packing along Go Time Gear's $20 survival tent is the best way to both prepare for and prevent against its use case.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.