The Slip-on Version of Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneaker Is on Sale Right Now — and It’s Even Better for Travel

The royals may have particular expertise in high fashion, but sometimes they show us a thing or two about dressing for comfort and function, too. Kate Middleton, for example, is frequently photographed in the same pair of white sneakers from Italian brand Superga.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted at several events, like the Chelsea Garden show and London Marathon, in these comfy, versatile canvas shoes (and celebrities like Emma Watson are known fans of the affordable brand as well). Superga sneakers have actually been a royal choice for decades now, with Princess Diana even rocking a pair back in 1997.

The classic sneakers typically retail for $65 (although some sizes are marked down on Amazon right now), which is already a steal for a royal-approved shoe, but we spotted an even better deal hiding unassumingly in the narrows of online retailers: the slip-on Superga mule sneakers for 30 percent off as part of Shopbop’s Surprise Sale event, ending tomorrow.

To buy: shopbop.com, $46 (originally $65)

Not only do these Superga sneakers still capture Kate Middleton’s tried-and-true casual aesthetic, they also kick the convenience factor up a notch. The supportive sneaker features the same sturdy rubber sole and flexible canvas exterior as the originals, but the slip-on back means you can move in and out of them even easier. Whether you’re hustling to get through airport security, have only five minutes for an outfit change, or want to give your heels a break from tight, blister-inducing backs, these mule sneakers will become your go-to footwear choice.

Snag a pair of the slip-ons now while they’re marked down to $46 on Shopbop — the price will go back up when the sale ends tomorrow.