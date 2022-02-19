Amazon Just Put Its Best-selling Ski Jacket on Sale — and You Can't Beat This Price
No matter how deep your affinity for the snow is, a cold-weather adventure can be quickly derailed if you don't have the right outerwear. This is especially true for skiers, since a well-fitting jacket that's waterproof, equipped with pockets, and, of course, warm is a must-have for the slopes. If your ski attire is in need of an upgrade, we have great news for you: Amazon just marked down its best-selling women's ski jacket from Suokeni, which is now on sale for up to 53 percent off.
The impressive discount brings the jacket's price tag of $90 down to a budget-friendly $43 for six of its shades (but, don't worry, the other colors cost no more than $60 right now). Luckily for shoppers, there are still plenty of sizes and colors left in stock. Choose between 15 classic hues like black, white, and gray, or add a pop of color with bold pink, light blue, or yellow options. Sizes range from S to XXL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit.
This slope-ready women's ski jacket will keep you dry from snow, slush, and rain with its high-density waterproof, windproof, and scratch-resistant shell. The outer layer is also durable and thick enough to protect you from scrapes from rocks, branches, and other obstacles. Inside, temperature-regulating cotton promotes breathability while keeping you warm. The interior is also lined with plush material for additional insulation.
Strategic zippered side pockets and a waterproof breast pocket ensure that you have a secure spot for your ski essentials, such as a lift pass, smartphone, and lip balm. Plus, there's another zippered pocket on the inside for other valuable items like a portable charger or your car keys. Other convenient features: You can remove the hood based on your preferences and the forecast, and velcro at the sleeves adjusts to fit snugly around your ski gloves to keep out snow.
More than 4,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Suokeni Ski Jacket a five-star rating. In their review, one shopper described the coat as "super warm, but very light and not bulky at all." They also added that it gives you plenty of room to layer and that they "love the quality."
As for how it performs on the mountain, a skier vouched for its warmth and waterproofing, noting that they "went down the slopes with just my base layer and this jacket just fine." They were also impressed with how it fit and blocked out the cold winds on the mountain, noting that it's "probably the best jacket I've had yet." In fact, another customer said they prefer the Suokeni winter jacket over its expensive, name-brand counterparts.
If you're still not convinced of its warmth, this reviewer's daughter's experience may sway you. "We went skiing during this recent bomb cyclone storm and the nighttime temperatures were 8 to 12 degrees Fahrenheit with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour," they wrote. "She was toasty warm" despite only wearing a base layer and T-shirt underneath the jacket.
Grab the Suokeni Ski Jacket on Amazon today while it's still on sale. But hurry, this deal won't last all the way through ski season.