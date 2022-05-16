This 'Shark Tank'-famous Beach Chair Is So Comfortable, It Feels Like You're Lounging in a Hammock
When you have a quality beach chair, any place on the sand instantly becomes the perfect spot. But, as any avid beachgoer knows, not every beach chair is made the same. Some can be difficult to open and too cumbersome to carry with all of your beach gear. Others are just downright uncomfortable to sit in, especially if you're someone with an achy back and sore knees.
One beach chair that shoppers say always delivers is the Sunflow Chair, which shoppers love for its compact construction and ergonomic design. In fact, "Shark Tank" fans might recognize it from season 13 when founders Greg Besner and Leslie Hsu pitched the game-changing beach chair and ultimately ended up winning over Kevin O'Leary enough for an investment in the company.
So what makes the Sunflow Chair so special? Well, apart from being featured on T.V., the innovative beach chair features an advanced design that makes you feel like you're lounging on a hammock rather than a clunky, uncomfortable folding chair. This is because it doesn't feature a bar between the backrest and the seat, which allows the seat to mold to your body and alleviate any tension from your pressure points for increased comfort.
Additionally, the Sunflow Chair eliminates the common hassles associated with traveling with a bulky beach chair. The compact model folds down neatly and comes equipped with two sturdy (and removable) backpack-style straps for easy carrying. Once you've found the perfect spot in the sand, the chair smoothly extends open so you can quickly and efficiently set up camp, even when you're also juggling a beach umbrella, a tote bag, a cooler, sand toys, and other gear.
The popular beach chair sits approximately 9 inches above the sand and has a weight capacity of 250 pounds. It's made with a durable, rust-resistant aluminum frame and features a water-resistant and quick-drying backrest, which uses a PVC-polyester blend to achieve its comfortable stretch and softness. For added comfort and optimal sun tanning, you can recline the chair into four different positions.
Shoppers have their choice of 18 colors and prints, which range from summer-inspired solids like rosé pink and creamsicle orange to bold patterns such as kelp green stripe and sky blue ikat. You can further customize your Sunflow Chair with thoughtful add-ons like the UPF 50+ Sun Shade, which adds helpful sun protection, the roomy Drink Holder, and the zippered, waterproof Dry Bag that attaches to the side of your chair to keep your valuables safe and within reach.
For the full package, you can opt for the Beach Bundle, which features the chair and the add-ons for $298.
To buy: getsunflow.com, $298
Since making its debut, the Sunflow Chair has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating from beachgoers, many of whom called it "life-changing" and "the most comfortable beach chair ever." One reviewer raved that it's "a must-have for the beach." Another shopper praised its "expertly engineered stabilization" in their review, and a third buyer highlighted that the chair is "easy to carry" and has a "great reclining mechanism."
One customer who said the chair is well worth the price noted that it's "lightweight and quick to set up [and] take down." Another wrote, "[It's] functional and chic; we have people come up to us on the beach all the time to ask us where we got [the chairs]!"
After praising its comfortable feel, one shopper noted that the chair's "cup holder holds a full Yeti [tumbler] with no issues" and added that the "Sun Shade is a lifesaver at times." They concluded their review by saying the "chair is definitely worth it." Another chimed in, adding, "the dry bag keeps out both water and sand," which is helpful if you'll be bringing your phone and other valuables to the beach.
Curious to see if it's worth the hype? Hit the beach with style this summer with the Sunflow Chair and see for yourself.