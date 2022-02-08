This 'Warm and Comfy' Heated Blanket From Amazon Is Reversible, Too
With the prediction that this winter will be "longer and colder" than seasons past proving to be true so far, it's understandable to want to spend the rest of February and March curled up on the couch under a thick blanket. Even though I'm writing this from Hawaii right now, that's exactly what I want to do — I run cold and simply prefer the warmth of sleeping with a heating pad.
Sometimes a regular blanket just doesn't beat the winter chill, whether real or imagined, and that's where a heated blanket comes in, like the Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket that plugs right into the wall. Starting with its cozy exterior, one side of the reversible polyester blanket has a fuzzy faux shearling texture, while the other looks and feels like soft velvet. You can choose which side feels most comfortable; they'll both keep you just as warm.
Then, you can add even more warmth by plugging it in and choosing between three different levels of heat. If you use it in bed and fall asleep before turning it off, (hi, me every night with my heating pad), the Sunbeam heated blanket automatically shuts off after three hours for safety.
To buy: amazon.com, $73 (originally $80)
The one-person blanket measures 50 by 60 inches and is perfect for use on the bed or couch, potentially helping to save on heating costs. And you can even use it while camping if your tent has access to an outlet. Washing this reversible heated blanket is a breeze, too — all you have to do is remove the interior heating unit before tossing it in the washing machine and dryer with the rest of your bedding.
Amazon shoppers have given this Sunbeam blanket thousands of five-star ratings and reviews. One called it the "perfect warmer," noting that it doesn't have hard wires that can be felt through the fabric.
"I was amazed at how warm and comfy it is without even turning on the heat!" another person said. "Having heat control is a bonus with this one."
Add the Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket to your Amazon cart before you pull out your favorite book and curl up on the couch — select colors are on sale now.
To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $80)
To buy: amazon.com, $80
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.