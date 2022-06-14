This One-piece Is Hands Down the Most Flattering Bathing Suit I've Ever Worn
What's summer without a cute swimsuit, right? When it comes to swimwear, I always find myself gravitating towards bikinis, but I decided 2022 was going to be the year I branched out into one-pieces — starting with the Wave One-Piece from Summersalt. And although swimwear season has just begun, I can already tell this suit is going to be a favorite for years to come.
I'll admit, I did have some reservations before diving into the world of one-pieces. In my experience, these bathing suits have always had a lackluster fit that made me feel like I was hiding my curves rather than showing them off. But after seeing the Wave One-Piece's sexy neckline and high-cut hemline, I had a feeling it would be different than the ones I'd tried before. So, when the brand offered to send me one to test out, I knew I was ready to take the plunge.
For me, what sets the Wave One-Piece apart from its competitors is its structured bodice, which has boning-style detailing in the bust and mid-section for increased chest support. This combined with the brand's signature compression fabric also gives it a slight cinching effect on the waistline that makes it incredibly flattering — so much so that I couldn't stop checking myself out when I had it on.
I'm happy to report that the suit achieves this stylish and curve-hugging look without being uncomfortable. In fact, it's one of the most comfortable swimsuits I've ever tried; it literally fits like a glove — even with its cheeky backside and v-neck front. Thoughtful details like the built-in soft cups and adjustable straps also boost its comfort and make me feel secure and confident when I'm in the water or moving around — no wardrobe malfunctions here!
Another plus worth highlighting is that Summersalt's Wave One-Piece is also made from sustainable materials like recycled polyamide, which gives the swimsuit its quick-drying capabilities (literally, it dries so fast) and oh-so-soft feel. And, the brand's Xtra-Life Lycra material enhances its durability, which reassures me that it's built to last.
I opted for this bathing suit in black so I could have a classic color in my rotation, but after this mind-blowing experience, I can't wait to go back and buy it in one of Summersalt's summer-friendly color-blocking patterns. It's available in light blue and navy and black and white combinations as well as the almost-sold-out vibrant pink and orange pattern. Sizes range from 2 to 14.
I'm thoroughly impressed with how much use I've gotten out of the black one-piece bathing suit. Thanks to its classic look and supportive design, I've actually been wearing it as a bodysuit with jeans, shorts, and skirts. It's so sleek that no one can tell that I'm wearing a bathing suit, and that tummy compression comes in handy whenever I wear it at dinner. It's so versatile and comfortable that I can't wait to bring it along on all of my summer trips.
Summersalt shoppers have also left The Wave One-Piece glowing reviews. One wrote, "I love the way the suit makes me look and feel," adding that the "very flattering" suit "accentuates" their curves in an "elegant way." Another customer said that "the white [version] is actually not see-through" and it "will be in my suitcase as [my] first choice suit." A third reviewer raved, "It holds you in all the right spots!"
I think it's safe to say that I'll be living in the Wave One-Piece all summer long. Get one to try out for yourself at Summersalt before your next trip.