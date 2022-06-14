This One-piece Is Hands Down the Most Flattering Bathing Suit I've Ever Worn

I'll admit, I did have some reservations before diving into the world of one-pieces. In my experience, these bathing suits have always had a lackluster fit that made me feel like I was hiding my curves rather than showing them off. But after seeing the Wave One-Piece's sexy neckline and high-cut hemline, I had a feeling it would be different than the ones I'd tried before. So, when the brand offered to send me one to test out, I knew I was ready to take the plunge.