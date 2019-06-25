These Stretchy Crepe Pants From Nordstrom Make Travel a Breeze

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While comfort is my absolute top requirement for getting on a plane, I don't necessarily want to look as comfortable as I actually feel. That's where these Stretch Crepe Slim Ankle Pants from Eileen Fisher come in: They're like wearing your favorite pair of sweatpants — while looking like you could step off the plane and into a meeting or head off for a day of vintage shopping in Milan.

I bought these pants several months ago and started wearing them so often — both for travel and at home — that I had to buy a second pair. At $168 they're not the cheapest option, but trust me, they're worth the splurge.

The super-stretchy crepe material looks understated-professional and doesn't wrinkle terribly, making them perfect for squeezing into a carry-on suitcase as well as allowing you to step off a red-eye flight and right into a day of sightseeing. They're slim-cut, but not skin-tight so they breathe (because there's nothing worse than having a tight pair of leggings stick to you as you're trying to sleep in a small airplane seat). And the elastic waist is very forgiving.

While you'll feel as cozy as if you were binge watching TV on your couch, you really will look the epitome of chic. I wore these pants to meet family one recent weekend at a neighborhood playground and someone asked if I was coming home from work — that's how impeccably put together I looked. And the stretch allowed me to get down on the ground with my two-year-old nephew.

One of the best features is these pants come in both regular and petite sizes, which is music to my ears as someone who is so short she has to get every single pair of pants altered (but not these). They also come in a variety of colors, including black, graphite gray, white, and midnight blue, ensuring they will go with any outfit you choose.

I would walk around in oversized sweatpants every day if it was socially acceptable — to work, to brunch, and yes, on a plane. But unfortunately that's frowned upon. With these pants, however, I can channel that golden age of flying without having to be uncomfortable — at least as comfortable as is possible crammed into a narrow middle seat on a transatlantic flight.

Eileen Fisher pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom