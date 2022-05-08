Wearers Say These Mesh Sneakers Feels Like Being 'on Clouds' — and They're Only $29
You can't put a price on a good pair of sneakers. Well, actually you can, but you know what we mean. Avid travelers and fitness enthusiasts know better than anyone just how important it is to wear supportive and well-made shoes, especially when you're on the move trying to enjoy your trip or breaking a sweat at the gym.
It's also widely known that quality athletic sneakers often come with a hefty price tag. But, if you're looking to replace your go-to pair with something more comfortable and cushioned to boost support, while still remaining affordable, Amazon shoppers have found a winner in the STQ Mesh Walking Shoes. They typically cost $42 but are currently on sale for up to 34 percent off, bringing their price down to just $29 when you use an on-site coupon that applies to certain colors and sizes.
The affordable women's walking shoes have racked up more than 6,200 five-star ratings from reviewers who love their ″all day″ comfort and quality construction, which shoppers noted makes them comparable to similar sneakers twice their price. This reviewer-loved support is the result of the sneakers' molded footbed that hugs your arches for maximum cushioning. This contoured material also helps absorb shock and minimize fatigue, so you can clock in more miles on your walks, runs, and hikes without pain. The heel is elasticized to support your foot's natural movement.
On the outside, the STQ Mesh Walking Shoes have a durable, rubber outsole to provide non-slip traction while giving your foot a stable foundation for every stride. Classic lace-up closure ensures a customizable and snug fit. Their mesh material not only gives the walking shoes their lightweight feel and stretch but also improves their breathability, so you don't have to worry about uncomfortable, sweaty feet at the end of your trek.
Shoppers have their choice of 17 colors and sizes range from 5.5 to 9.5, and fans of the sneakers note that they run true to size. Depending on your footwear style, you can opt for a classic color combination like black, navy, and gray, or spice up your wardrobe with fun hues like teal, pink, light blue, purple, and more.
"All sneakers should be made like this," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "The toe box is nice and roomy. The insoles are nicely padded. I easily jogged 8 miles in these and I felt like I was running on clouds."
Another customer raved that the STQ sneakers are "the most comfortable shoes I've bought in a long time," highlighting that their feet didn't blister on the first day they wore them. After calling them the best shoes they own "by far," a third buyer chimed in to add that they experienced "no rubbing (and all [other] shoes rub my feet uncomfortably somewhere)."
It's also worth noting that since gaining popularity on Amazon, the STQ Mesh Walking Shoes have earned a seal of approval from a variety of wearers, many of whom are in professions that require standing for long periods of time. A nurse wrote, "They fit well, they are very light and comfortable, [and are] really good for being on your feet for 12-plus hours." Another reviewer who is "on my feet all day long back and forth" shared that "my toes don't scrunch up together; I can actually wiggle my toes."
If these glowing reviews prove anything, it's that quality athletic sneakers exist — and they don't have to break the bank. Grab a pair of the STQ Mesh Walking Shoes on Amazon today while they're on sale for as little as $29.