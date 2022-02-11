I'll Never Ski Without This Lightweight, Spacious Fanny Pack Again

With an adjustable strap and clip waistband, you can fit this fanny pack (which comes in black, navy, and olive) comfortably to your body. I situated mine across my chest, where it stayed secure over my coat all day long. Unlike a backpack, which you need to take on and off to unzip, having this bag on my chest made everything inside easily accessible. I was able to conveniently slip out my phone to look at the trail map and apply lip balm while waiting in lift lines.