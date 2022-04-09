This Under-the-radar Fashion Line Has Travel-ready Spring Dresses for Less Than $40 — Here's What to Shop
With the increased daylight hours and warmer weather, you might be finding yourself getting out and about more, whether it's for a low-key family adventure or that European getaway you had to reschedule during the pandemic. And what one key item should be on your packing list? A versatile dress that's not only stylish enough for any spring occasion, but also easy to pack, comfortable to wear, and multi-purpose.
Walmart's in-house fashion line Free Assembly, a total hidden gem that should be the starting point for every stylish traveler's hunt for a cute vacation outfit, has a surprising amount of dresses that satisfy this list of qualifications. And now that the secret's out on this under-the-radar collection, you should also know that all styles are all $36 and under.
The line's fashion-forward styles have details that make them look expensive, like a subtle mockneck and built-in layering, but they come with a budget-friendly price tag, which means you can put the money you saved towards enjoying your vacation. The brand's Long Sleeve Shirt Dress, for example, is described by shoppers as lightweight, comfortable, and versatile enough to wear for both work and social occasions. One reviewer even said the dress looks more high-end than you might expect, as if it came from a more expensive place. You can shop it in both blue and light pink.
If you're in need of a spring wedding guest dress, Free Assembly's Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress can be paired with flat sandals for a casual beach ceremony or dressed up with heels for a fancier destination event. Shoppers report that the dress is even nicer in person and were very excited to discover it has pockets.
While Free Assembly's line is packed with comfortable and trendy options that are easy to roll up and fit in your suitcase, it also includes tons of multipurpose styles you can rock several times on lengthier trips. Thanks to machine-washable fabrics, you'll get more wear out of these dresses than you would from dry-clean and hand-wash items. This will certainly come in handy for long travel days or walking tours, during which you might work up a sweat.
To make things super easy for you, shop our must-have spring dresses in Walmart's Free Assembly line that are perfect for travel below — and bound to get you all the compliments on your next trip. Pieces start at just $12, so hurry and secure your favorites. With styles this cute and prices this good, it's only a matter of time before they sell out.
Sleeveless Mock Neck A-line Dress
To buy: walmart.com, $22
Femme Utility Dress with ¾ Sleeves
Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress
To buy: walmart.com, $28
Tie Neck Swing Dress with Long Sleeves
Sweater Dress With Bell Sleeves
To buy: walmart.com, $12 (originally $28)
