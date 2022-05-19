The Shapewear Brand Loved by Celebrities Just Launched a Travel-friendly Skort for Summer
As far as wardrobe staples go, breathability is key when temperatures rise. That's why you'll want to enlist the help of flowy dresses and lightweight tops, shorts, skirts, and pants when building out your closet this summer — especially if you're always on the move catching flights, exploring nature, or breaking a sweat on the tennis courts.
If skirts are your go-to warm-weather attire, you've definitely noticed that they don't always allow for the most movement and comfort since they're often lacking in coverage. Thankfully, you can always opt for a skort for more security. If you're on the hunt for one that's made with high-performing materials but doesn't sacrifice style for its laid-back feel, the folks over at Spanx have something that might pique your interest: the Get Moving Pleated Skort.
The latest innovation to join the celebrity-loved brand's collection of sporty, stylish activewear offerings, the Get Moving Pleated Skort puts a fashionable spin on the popular athleisure piece and utilizes Spanx's shapewear technology to create a comfortable and flattering fit.
The 14-inch skort is enhanced with elegant side pleats and an a-line silhouette that encourages mobility. It has a four-way stretching fabric for when you're on the courts, running errands, hustling through a crowded airport terminal, and so on. Underneath, you'll find a pair of supportive shorts, which mimic the lifting and sculpting results of the brand's fan-favorite Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts. They also help prevent chafing for added comfort.
Wearers can enjoy extra compression from the Get Moving Pleated Skort's contoured high-rise waistband, which has a smoothing effect in addition to boosting your support and coverage.
It's also worth mentioning that the activewear skort is made with a fast-drying sweat-wicking material that offers UPF 50+ protection. Oh, and there's a convenient back pocket that zips shut so you can safely store keys, cards, and other small essentials, plus a perforated side pocket for tennis balls or your smartphone.
The Get Moving Pleated Skort made its debut with four trendy color options. Fans of neutrals might gravitate towards the classic white and black shades, but it's also available in Spanx's signature storm blue and dark fig hues that offer a bit of flare. The skort comes in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit.
Intrigued? Give your summer wardrobe a refresh with the new Spanx Get Moving Pleated Skort.