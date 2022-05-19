The Shapewear Brand Loved by Celebrities Just Launched a Travel-friendly Skort for Summer

If skirts are your go-to warm-weather attire, you've definitely noticed that they don't always allow for the most movement and comfort since they're often lacking in coverage. Thankfully, you can always opt for a skort for more security. If you're on the hunt for one that's made with high-performing materials but doesn't sacrifice style for its laid-back feel, the folks over at Spanx have something that might pique your interest: the Get Moving Pleated Skort.