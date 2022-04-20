Jessica Alba's Favorite Compression Workout Leggings Just Debuted in New Colors for Spring
Spring is in the air, and you can bet that we've already started updating our wardrobe with colorful, travel-ready pieces to welcome the new season. In addition to stocking up on pretty sundresses, comfortable walking sandals, and versatile blouses and skirts for sunny days ahead, we've also given our activewear the same refresh. After all, now's the perfect time to spend more time outdoors and get back into the warm-weather activities you had to hit pause on during winter — whether it be jogging with your dog, hiking your favorite trails, or taking a yoga class in the park.
Regardless of your hobbies, it's always a good idea to invest in a quality pair of workout leggings as they'll give you optimal support, comfort, and flexibility while you break a sweat. One brand that's already getting into the spring spirit is Spanx, which recently released its popular Booty Boost Workout Leggings in new soft hues. Right now, you can get the best-selling compression leggings in Storm Blue (teal-blue), Jade (pastel green), Dark Fig (purple-brown), and Graphite Dust (taupe-gray). They're each available in sizes XS to 3XL.
So, what makes these leggings so special? For starters, they're the go-to workout leggings of some of Hollywood's finest. Stars like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and more have been spotted wearing them while working out. And for many, they've become a welcomed addition to their everyday athleisure wardrobe as well.
Aside from their celebrity fanbase, the Booty Boost Workout Leggings are renowned for their backside-flattering construction, which is courtesy of a contoured high-rise waistband. Additionally, they offer a high-compression fit that is equal parts smoothing and supportive, helping you squat, run, lunge, climb, and bend over without worrying about them falling down or being transparent. The four-way stretch fabric combined with their sweat-wicking capabilities and breathable cotton-lined gusset boosts comfort so you can wear them for long periods of time and still feel your best.
The Booty Boost Workout Leggings are also available at Nordstrom, where they've earned an impressive 4.5-star rating from shoppers — many of which admitted to being "really surprised with how comfortable these were." One customer said they will "never go back to another legging again" because these have the "best hold and look to them." Echoing the same sentiment, another shared that they are not only extremely comfy, but also help boost their confidence while wearing them.
One wearer chimed in to rave about how they feel: "I love the fit, my butt is lifted, they are tight and cinch without constricting my breathing." A fourth Nordstrom reviewer was happy to report that "I'm not constantly messing with them when I'm working out." And when vouching for their breathability, a final customer recalled: "They kept me cool while it's been so hot out." They also had to mention, "My butt looked absolutely fantastic in them!"
Even at their high price tag, one shopper said they "came back and bought another two pairs" because of the leggings' unmatched support. Give your activewear wardrobe a spring upgrade with the celeb-loved Booty Boost Workout Leggings. Add a pop of color to your workout clothes with the newly dropped spring shades, which are all available now at Spanx.