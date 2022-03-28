Jennifer Garner's Favorite Leggings Come in Shorts That Shoppers Say 'Don't Ride Up At All'
Shorts have earned a well-deserved spot in every outdoor workout or warm-weather wardrobe for their cooling abilities and versatile design. But, if one thing is for certain, it's that shorts can be notoriously uncomfortable, especially if they're too tight, short, or made with rigid fabrics that don't breathe. Or, they could have a really supportive waistband but still manage to ride up when you pick up your stride. And, let's be real, nothing ruins a walking tour or hectic travel day quite like thigh chafing.
If you're in the market for an all-around flattering, supportive, and comfortable pair of athletic shorts that can serve multiple purposes, Spanx has the perfect solution. The celebrity-loved brand's Booty Boost Double Layer Shorts solve every workout-short woe with their dual-layer design, which includes a breezy polyester exterior and an anti-chafe liner. They're made with the same backside-flattering compression and smoothing technology as Spanx's Booty Boost Active Leggings, which have been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, and more.
The Booty Boost workout shorts have a four-way stretch to them that ensures maximum flexibility when you're on the trails, working out at the gym, or squatting low to get the perfect angle for a picture on a sightseeing adventure. Both layers are made with sweat-wicking and quick-drying materials to prevent chafing, while a cotton-lined gusset and mesh inserts placed throughout boost breathability to keep you cool. And the 5-inch short liner provides additional coverage when you're on the move.
Additionally, the shorts, which are available in three colors (black, white, and navy) and a size range of XS to XL, have a wide, double-layer, high-rise waistband that smooths and compresses for maximum support. If your workouts or adventures take you outdoors, the shorts' UPF 50+ fabric will keep you protected from the sun. Now for the most important features: the pockets. The Booty Boost Double Layer Shorts have a side drop-in pocket that perfectly fits your phone and other essentials that you'll need close at hand during hikes, bike rides, runs, workouts, and walks. Plus, along the back of the waistband, there's a zippered stash pocket for small valuables such as car keys, cash, identification and bank cards, and more.
Not only do we think Garner would approve of these cute and incredibly wearable bottoms, but the Spanx Booty Boost shorts have a near-perfect 4.6-star rating from Nordstrom shoppers. In their reviews, customers praised their "super flattering" fit that feels "extremely comfortable" when worn during a variety of workouts — and outside of exercising.
One wrote, "I'm so thrilled to have a pair of shorts that doesn't rise up as you run," calling the Booty Boost shorts "very stylish" and even encouraging non-runners to add a pair to their wardrobe. They continued, "Even if you're not very active, you'll be amazed [at] how comfortable these Spanx [shorts] are."
In addition to their comfort, shoppers have been won over by the Booty Boost shorts' supportive, non-slip waistband that, according to one reviewer, "keeps everything where it belongs" while hiding "any bumps or bulges" and giving them "a bit of modesty."
Another added: "I love how they stay put and keep everything in its place." But the real standout feature is the fact that they "don't ride up at all." In fact, one buyer said that the form-fitting layer helped them "avoid thigh burn."
If you're planning on wearing the Booty Boost shorts for leisurely activities, one customer wrote that "the undershorts are long enough to cover the thigh without chafing" and said they can be used for everything from walking to gardening. Another reviewer added that the built-in liner also comes in handy when you're stretching pre-workout or doing activities like yoga because it provides additional coverage.
Curious to know if the Spanx Booty Boost Shorts live up to the hype? Grab a pair at Nordstrom or Spanx today to experience their premium comfort and support for yourself.