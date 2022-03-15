Now's Your Chance to Get These Flattering Celeb-approved Workout Leggings for 30% Off
When a celebrity wears an article of clothing once, you know that it has to be good. But when said celebrity wears something several times, that's when you know it has to be amazing. This is basically the consensus with the Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, which have a fanbase of Hollywood stars that consists of Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few.
While Spanx is known for its high-quality pieces that come with a more expensive price point, you can score the flattering, celebrity-approved workout leggings on sale right now. The Booty Boost Leggings are currently 30 percent off, bringing their steep $98 tag down to just $69 — much less than other leggings from high-end brands.
But, what makes these leggings so incredibly popular? The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings feature four-way stretch fabric that offers compressive support while allowing the leggings to move with your body through your workout. Additionally, the material is fast drying, breathable, and sweat wicking to ensure ultimate comfort whether you're wearing them during exercise or while traveling.
The brand claims these leggings have a "built-in booty lift," and the compression fabric perfectly hugs your curves. The secret to its backside-lifting magic lies in the ultra-wide, high-rise waistband and the contoured seams at the rear that give your butt a perky, round appearance. The high-rise band simultaneously provides comfortable coverage and won't roll down when you're on the move, and the thick legging material is not see through, so you can squat with confidence. The Spanx leggings also achieve their flattering fit by skipping the dreaded center seam, which has a reputation of causing dreaded camel toe.
Right now, you can score the Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings on sale in two colors: bark (a neutral brown) and dark emerald (a forest green). The full size range for both styles is still in stock, so you have your choice of XS to 3XL. Also great: Fans of printed workout leggings will be delighted to learn that the Booty Boost leggings additionally come in three colorful camo options, each of which has also been marked down 30 percent. They're available in sizes XS to 3XL.
Still haven't found your workout legging soulmate? Don't worry, there are plenty of other Spanx styles on sale. Shoppers now have the chance to score the best-selling Spanx faux leather leggings, seamless moto leggings, and Every.Wear leggings for as low as $62. Keep scrolling to explore the other discounted Spanx leggings that you're bound to love.
Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings
Another popular option from Spanx, these faux leather leggings are made with the brand's Power Waistband, which shapes and lifts your backside while keeping everything in place during workouts. The glossiness of the fabric combined with its impressive stretchiness gives the leggings a high-fashion feel that still keeps you comfortable for hours on end. Trust us, you'll get a lot of use out of these versatile leggings if you pack them for your next trip.
To buy: spanx.com, $69 (originally $98)
Spanx Active 7/8 Leggings
These squat-proof, high-waisted leggings will be your new fitness buddy with their four-way stretch, reliable compression, and sweat-wicking material. They also make an excellent travel companion thanks to their secure-fitting waistband, breathability, and thick, opaque fabric, which won't put your underwear on display when you're leaning over to pick up your bags. Choose between XS to 3XL.
To buy: spanx.com, $69 (originally $98)
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Created with light workouts like yoga in mind, the Look at Me Now leggings offer the perfect amount of stretchiness so you can master every move while still feeling supported. Their high-rise waistband has a dual-layer construction for extra coverage, and their seamless fabric is soft-to-the-touch and won't cause chafing or irritation.
To buy: spanx.com, $62 (originally $88)
Spanx Every.Wear Laser Wave 7/8 Leggings
Breathable, flexible, and flattering, the Every.Wear Laser Wave Leggings are equipped for whatever your sweat session has in store. Their high-rise waistband and smoothing fabric also make them excellent for running errands or staying comfy on long travel days. Plus, they have odor-neutralizing properties and two deep side pockets that can accommodate your smartphone. They're available in classic black and a rosy pink shade, which both come in sizes XS to 3XL.
To buy: spanx.com, $83 (originally $118)
Spanx Every.Wear Contour Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Neon detailing gives the Every.Wear Contour Stripe Leggings a subtle flare that feels both on-trend and unique. The waistband-free design makes the leggings fall right below the belly button and won't cut you off at the middle. But don't worry, they still offer an impressive amount of support, courtesy of the leggings' compression technology. They also boast sweat-wicking, anti-microbial fabric to keep you cool and comfortable and are available in sizes XS to XL.
To buy: spanx.com, $83 (originally $83)