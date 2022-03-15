Now's Your Chance to Get These Flattering Celeb-approved Workout Leggings for 30% Off

The brand claims these leggings have a "built-in booty lift," and the compression fabric perfectly hugs your curves. The secret to its backside-lifting magic lies in the ultra-wide, high-rise waistband and the contoured seams at the rear that give your butt a perky, round appearance. The high-rise band simultaneously provides comfortable coverage and won't roll down when you're on the move, and the thick legging material is not see through, so you can squat with confidence. The Spanx leggings also achieve their flattering fit by skipping the dreaded center seam, which has a reputation of causing dreaded camel toe.