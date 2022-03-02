Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags Are the Best Way to Free Up Space in Your Suitcase
No matter the length of your trip, there never seems to be enough room in your bag for all of your clothes, toiletries, and other travel essentials. If you're someone that constantly dreads folding and configuring your wardrobe to fit within the tiny parameters of your go-to luggage, we have the packing hack for you. Behold, the space-saving power of SpaceSaver Bags.
The popular vacuum seal bags can be used for storing a variety of items, and especially come in handy for cumbersome home goods and bulky apparel, such as bedding, blankets, and winter jackets. But, travelers also report that they're a game-changer for freeing up space in any type of bag when packing for a trip.
In fact, they significantly condense your suitcase's contents with their double-zip seals and triple-seal turbo valves, and the airtight seal keeps your items safe from mold, dust, water, insects, and other nuisances. What's more, the SpaceSaver Bags offer 80 percent more space than their counterparts, according to the brand, making them an overpacker's best companion. Made from durable polypropylene, the reusable packing bags are puncture-resistant and strong enough to withstand the inevitable wear-and-tears of travel.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $33)
But, the best news might just be that Amazon is hosting a special limited-time sale on its best-selling SpaceSaver Bags, which are available in small, medium, large, and jumbo sizes. Each size option is 30 percent off with a special on-site coupon and comes in a set that includes 10 bags and a travel-sized air pump, guaranteeing your items are compact and protected when it's time to repack your belongings at the end of vacation. Plus, they allow you space to bring home souvenirs and gifts for loved ones.
The SpaceSaver Bags have a large fan base, with more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers giving them a five-star rating. In the reviews, customers shared that the packing vacuum bags worked for a variety of trips, ranging from a four-day winter excursion in Denver to month-long stay in a different country. Reviewers noted that they came in handy when shopping on vacation, as well as when taking your personal bedding with you for camping and hotel stays. For some, they even double as laundry bags for dirty clothes while on the go.
One shopper wrote, "I don't think I can travel without these anymore." Their review was followed by another traveler that needed to strategically pack their memory foam pillow: "I was skeptical on how well a hand pump would work… but the [bag] went from normal pillow thickness down to about 1.5 inches with this tool. I am very impressed."
They've also come recommended by customers in the process of moving. "The zip locks work flawlessly and the valve is quick to suck the air out," a buyer wrote. "I have taken linens and pillows, and other items and reduced them all to at least less than 50 percent original size. You are left with a tight, vacuum sealed container that will stack easily on one another."
While the standard SpaceSaver bags are a great choice, you can also score deals on the Spacesaver Travel Roll-Up Compression Storage Bags, which feature the brand's signature double-zip seal and triple-seal turbo valves, but are designed with suitcases in mind since they roll up.
The set includes four medium-sized bags and four large-sized bags to better accommodate your packing needs, and it's used without a pump. Use the special on-site coupon at checkout to get the pack for $10 off.
Elevate your packing game with SpaceSaver Bags. You can grab the small, medium, large, and jumbo sets on Amazon for 30 percent off. And, don't forget to add the Spacesaver Travel Roll-Up Compression Storage Bags to your cart while you can save $10 off.