PSA: You Can Get Sorel Boots for Nearly 70% Off Today
Whether you're a skier, hiker, or live in a particularly chilly climate, it's safe to say that you'll need a quality pair of boots to get you through the winter. Luckily, if you're looking to invest in new footwear, there are plenty of cold-weather-approved Sorel styles on sale at Rue La La right now.
The online boutique is treating shoppers to up to 67 percent off best-selling Sorel winter boots for women and men, including fan-favorites like the stylish Lennox Leather Boot, as well as more rugged options like the Explorer Carnival Bootie, Caribou Suede-Trim Boot, and Cheyanne II Short Boot. While these picks might not all be waterproof, they boast durable exteriors, lugged or grippy rubber soles, and fashion-forward details such as fleece, suede, and multicolor hiker-style laces.
Styles with taller shafts — which are great for protecting against rain, snow, and extreme temperatures — are also on sale, including the Tofino II Canvas & Leather Boot and the Slimpack III Tall Leather & Suede Boot. These styles are all made with quality materials to keep the elements out, and they're strategically built to offer premium support, traction, and insulation to ensure optimal comfort, performance, and warmth.
To buy: ruelala.com, $100 (originally $250)
Plenty of casual shoes from the celeb-loved brand are marked down. If you're on the hunt for cozy footwear for working from home or cold weekends lounging indoors, now's your chance to get the Nakiska Suede Slipper, Manawan II Suede Slipper, and Go-Mail Run Slipper for up to 48 percent off. Lined with ultra-soft faux fur, these Sorel slippers each have a lightly padded insole and a supportive anti-slip design to cushion and support every stride.
If you're in the market for a new pair of athletic shoes, you're in luck, since Sorel's Kinetic Rush Sneaker is discounted as well. You can get the cushioned and well-tractioned men's sneakers in both suede and leather-trim finishes for up to 35 percent off. For women, you'll find the Kinetic Renegade Lace Leather Sneaker and Kinetic Impact Lace Leather Sneaker on sale for up to 45 percent off, although sizes are already selling out fast.
To buy: ruelala.com, $36 (originally $70)
We spotted plenty of cute boots included in the savings, too. Among them are the Cate Buckle Leather & Suede Bootie, Emilie II Leather Bootie, and Joan of Arctic Wedge III Suede Boot, which have been discounted up to 62 percent. These stylish shoes put a functional spin on popular footwear trends with their no-slip outsoles, padded footbeds, warm details, and long-lasting materials.
If you'll be traveling to a warm-weather destination soon, you don't have to miss out on the discounts, since sandals, wedges, and other vacation-ready styles are also a part of the sale event. In fact, the Cameron Flatform Suede Slingback Sandal and Ella II Block Leather Slide Sandal are up to 42 percent off.
To buy: ruelala.com, $160 (originally $250)
Naturally, deals this good are bound to sell out quickly. There are limited sizes and color options available since the markdowns began earlier this morning, so you'll want to act fast to secure your favorite pairs. Keep scrolling to shop the Sorel winter boots, leather booties, slippers, sneakers, and sandals that are still in stock at Rue La La.
