So Many Best-selling Sorel Winter Boots Are Discounted in This Flash Sale
It's no coincidence that you'll find Sorel boots across all our "best of" guides. From winter boots fit for trekking through the snow to travel editor-approved ankle booties, the footwear brand does it all — and does it well, and does it in style.
So whether you're a longtime fan of Sorel or have yet to try a pair on for yourself, there's a flash sale happening at Nordstrom Rack you won't want to miss. Now through tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET, you can take advantage of discounts up to half off dozens of Sorel's most popular boots including ankle booties, hiking boots, winter boots, and sandals.
A great pair of snow boots should be designed to last you for years to come and look good, too. The brand's Tofino II' Faux Fur Lined Boot checks both those boxes, and right now, you can get the waterproof style for $100 while it's marked down from its usual price tag of $171. Another functional style, the Lennon Street Lace-Up Hiking Boot, is also on sale for 50 percent off right now and available in most sizes.
If you're all set in the category of snow boots and hiking shoes, the limited time sale also includes plenty of discounted fashion-focused booties and sandals. (Because let's face it, it's never the wrong time to think about warmer weather.) One standout is this block heel ankle boot that's made from a waterproof suede and currently 43 percent off.
As is the case with all of Nordstrom Rack's flash sales, styles and sizes are going quickly. If you're wanting to take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade your outdoor footwear collection — and your go-to travel shoe — there's no time like the present to step to it.
Check out some of our favorite Sorel styles on sale now, or head to Nordstrom Rack to shop all the markdowns.
